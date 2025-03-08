Fisher Asset Management LLC Decreases Stake in NXP Semiconductors (NASDAQ:NXPI)

Fisher Asset Management LLC decreased its holdings in NXP Semiconductors (NASDAQ:NXPI – Free Report) by 8.4% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 1,591 shares of the semiconductor provider’s stock after selling 146 shares during the quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC’s holdings in NXP Semiconductors were worth $331,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Get NXP Semiconductors alerts:

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. UBS AM a distinct business unit of UBS ASSET MANAGEMENT AMERICAS LLC boosted its stake in shares of NXP Semiconductors by 387.4% during the 3rd quarter. UBS AM a distinct business unit of UBS ASSET MANAGEMENT AMERICAS LLC now owns 2,294,340 shares of the semiconductor provider’s stock worth $550,665,000 after acquiring an additional 1,823,650 shares in the last quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp raised its holdings in NXP Semiconductors by 27.1% during the fourth quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 3,865,446 shares of the semiconductor provider’s stock worth $803,432,000 after purchasing an additional 824,317 shares during the last quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund boosted its position in NXP Semiconductors by 337.2% during the third quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund now owns 939,924 shares of the semiconductor provider’s stock worth $225,591,000 after purchasing an additional 724,951 shares in the last quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. grew its holdings in NXP Semiconductors by 1,172.3% in the fourth quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 555,189 shares of the semiconductor provider’s stock valued at $115,396,000 after purchasing an additional 511,553 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Southpoint Capital Advisors LP purchased a new position in shares of NXP Semiconductors in the third quarter valued at $48,002,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.54% of the company’s stock.

NXP Semiconductors Stock Performance

NASDAQ:NXPI opened at $222.56 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $56.45 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.87, a P/E/G ratio of 3.01 and a beta of 1.46. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $216.19 and its two-hundred day moving average is $226.28. NXP Semiconductors has a fifty-two week low of $198.21 and a fifty-two week high of $296.08. The company has a quick ratio of 1.60, a current ratio of 2.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.09.

NXP Semiconductors Announces Dividend

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 9th. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 19th will be issued a $1.014 dividend. This represents a $4.06 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.82%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 19th. NXP Semiconductors’s payout ratio is currently 41.62%.

Several research firms recently commented on NXPI. Needham & Company LLC decreased their price objective on shares of NXP Semiconductors from $250.00 to $230.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, February 5th. Truist Financial increased their price target on shares of NXP Semiconductors from $245.00 to $258.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 18th. Cantor Fitzgerald restated an “overweight” rating and set a $250.00 price objective on shares of NXP Semiconductors in a research report on Tuesday, February 4th. Barclays lowered their target price on NXP Semiconductors from $280.00 to $230.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, January 17th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company initiated coverage on NXP Semiconductors in a report on Friday, November 22nd. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $250.00 price target for the company. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $267.00.

Check Out Our Latest Analysis on NXP Semiconductors

NXP Semiconductors Profile

(Free Report)

NXP Semiconductors N.V. offers various semiconductor products. The company's product portfolio includes microcontrollers; application processors, including i.MX application processors, and i.MX 8 and 9 family of applications processors; communication processors; wireless connectivity solutions, such as near field communications, ultra-wideband, Bluetooth low-energy, Zigbee, and Wi-Fi and Wi-Fi/Bluetooth integrated SoCs; analog and interface devices; radio frequency power amplifiers; and security controllers, as well as semiconductor-based environmental and inertial sensors, including pressure, inertial, magnetic, and gyroscopic sensors.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NXPI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for NXP Semiconductors (NASDAQ:NXPI – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for NXP Semiconductors Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NXP Semiconductors and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.