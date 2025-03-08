Fisher Asset Management LLC Grows Position in Vanguard Extended Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VXF)

Fisher Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard Extended Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VXF – Free Report) by 40.4% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 1,992 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 573 shares during the period. Fisher Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Extended Market ETF were worth $379,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of VXF. Wealth Group Ltd. raised its stake in Vanguard Extended Market ETF by 1.5% in the third quarter. Wealth Group Ltd. now owns 83,437 shares of the company’s stock worth $15,185,000 after buying an additional 1,204 shares in the last quarter. Farther Finance Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Vanguard Extended Market ETF by 162.4% in the 3rd quarter. Farther Finance Advisors LLC now owns 2,309 shares of the company’s stock worth $420,000 after acquiring an additional 1,429 shares in the last quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC lifted its stake in shares of Vanguard Extended Market ETF by 27.7% during the 3rd quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 21,323 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,881,000 after purchasing an additional 4,619 shares during the last quarter. Beacon Harbor Wealth Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Vanguard Extended Market ETF by 1.8% during the 3rd quarter. Beacon Harbor Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 133,786 shares of the company’s stock worth $24,348,000 after purchasing an additional 2,354 shares during the last quarter. Finally, MontVue Capital Management Inc. grew its stake in Vanguard Extended Market ETF by 1.6% in the third quarter. MontVue Capital Management Inc. now owns 26,093 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,749,000 after purchasing an additional 407 shares during the last quarter.

VXF stock opened at $178.94 on Friday. Vanguard Extended Market ETF has a one year low of $159.39 and a one year high of $207.77. The firm has a market cap of $106.96 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.47 and a beta of 1.22. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $193.97 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $190.16.

Vanguard Extended Market ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Extended Market Stock Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the Standard & Poor’s Completion Index (the Index), a diversified index of stocks of small and medium-sized United States companies.

