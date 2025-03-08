Fisher Asset Management LLC Grows Position in Vanguard Large-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VV)

Fisher Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in Vanguard Large-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VV – Free Report) by 18.5% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,038 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 162 shares during the period. Fisher Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Large-Cap ETF were worth $280,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its holdings in Vanguard Large-Cap ETF by 65.8% in the 3rd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 2,895,551 shares of the company’s stock valued at $762,370,000 after buying an additional 1,149,356 shares in the last quarter. Strategic Financial Concepts LLC boosted its position in shares of Vanguard Large-Cap ETF by 26,848.9% during the 4th quarter. Strategic Financial Concepts LLC now owns 2,661,469 shares of the company’s stock valued at $717,798,000 after acquiring an additional 2,651,593 shares during the last quarter. Life Planning Partners Inc grew its holdings in shares of Vanguard Large-Cap ETF by 26,871.0% in the fourth quarter. Life Planning Partners Inc now owns 1,748,257 shares of the company’s stock valued at $471,505,000 after purchasing an additional 1,741,775 shares during the period. Wealthquest Corp increased its position in Vanguard Large-Cap ETF by 0.7% during the fourth quarter. Wealthquest Corp now owns 718,516 shares of the company’s stock worth $193,784,000 after purchasing an additional 4,909 shares during the last quarter. Finally, JFG Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in Vanguard Large-Cap ETF by 7.1% during the fourth quarter. JFG Wealth Management LLC now owns 674,120 shares of the company’s stock worth $181,810,000 after purchasing an additional 44,982 shares during the period.

VV stock opened at $264.89 on Friday. Vanguard Large-Cap ETF has a 52-week low of $226.62 and a 52-week high of $282.88. The stock has a market cap of $68.30 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.01 and a beta of 1.02. The business has a fifty day moving average of $274.82 and a two-hundred day moving average of $269.56.

Vanguard Large-Cap Index Fund (the Fund) seeks to track the performance of a benchmark index that measures the investment return of large-capitalization stocks. The Fund employs a passive management investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Prime Market 750 Index, a diversified index predominantly made up of stocks of large United States companies.

