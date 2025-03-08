Fisher Asset Management LLC Has $264,000 Holdings in iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWP)

Fisher Asset Management LLC increased its position in iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWP – Free Report) by 15.2% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 2,085 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 275 shares during the quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC’s holdings in iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF were worth $264,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Get iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF alerts:

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Ameliora Wealth Management Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF during the 4th quarter worth about $25,000. BankPlus Trust Department bought a new position in iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $26,000. PrairieView Partners LLC lifted its holdings in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF by 80.0% during the fourth quarter. PrairieView Partners LLC now owns 225 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Insight Inv LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $38,000. Finally, Ashton Thomas Securities LLC grew its stake in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF by 251.1% in the third quarter. Ashton Thomas Securities LLC now owns 330 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,000 after acquiring an additional 236 shares during the last quarter.

iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF Price Performance

NYSEARCA:IWP opened at $121.54 on Friday. iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF has a one year low of $101.12 and a one year high of $139.68. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $131.64 and a 200 day moving average price of $125.99. The stock has a market cap of $16.80 billion, a P/E ratio of 35.02 and a beta of 1.14.

iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF Profile

iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF, formerly iShares Russell Midcap Growth Index Fund (the Growth Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the Russell Midcap Growth Index (the Growth Index).

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IWP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWP – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.