Fisher Asset Management LLC Has $275,000 Position in Vanguard Health Care ETF (NYSEARCA:VHT)

Fisher Asset Management LLC lessened its holdings in shares of Vanguard Health Care ETF (NYSEARCA:VHT – Free Report) by 50.8% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 1,082 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,117 shares during the quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Health Care ETF were worth $275,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Farther Finance Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Vanguard Health Care ETF by 100.5% in the third quarter. Farther Finance Advisors LLC now owns 1,173 shares of the company’s stock worth $331,000 after purchasing an additional 588 shares in the last quarter. QRG Capital Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Vanguard Health Care ETF by 7.5% in the third quarter. QRG Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,726 shares of the company’s stock worth $487,000 after buying an additional 120 shares during the last quarter. Catalina Capital Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard Health Care ETF during the 3rd quarter worth about $216,000. Mainstream Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Health Care ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at about $588,000. Finally, Trinity Legacy Partners LLC raised its stake in shares of Vanguard Health Care ETF by 1.0% in the 3rd quarter. Trinity Legacy Partners LLC now owns 18,745 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,310,000 after acquiring an additional 184 shares in the last quarter.

Vanguard Health Care ETF Stock Performance

VHT opened at $271.55 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $23.70 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.51 and a beta of 0.72. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $265.59 and a 200 day moving average price of $271.39. Vanguard Health Care ETF has a twelve month low of $250.07 and a twelve month high of $289.14.

Vanguard Health Care ETF Profile

Vanguard Health Care ETF seeks to track the investment performance of the MSCI US Investable Market Health Care 25/50 Index, a benchmark of large-, mid-, and small-cap United States stocks in the health care sector, as classified under the Global Industry Classification Standard (GICS). This GICS sector is made up of two main industry groups.

