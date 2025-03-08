Fisher Asset Management LLC Has $283,000 Stake in GE HealthCare Technologies Inc. (NASDAQ:GEHC)

Fisher Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in GE HealthCare Technologies Inc. (NASDAQ:GEHC – Free Report) by 6.9% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 3,624 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 233 shares during the period. Fisher Asset Management LLC’s holdings in GE HealthCare Technologies were worth $283,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. D1 Capital Partners L.P. bought a new stake in GE HealthCare Technologies during the third quarter worth about $268,159,000. Van ECK Associates Corp increased its position in shares of GE HealthCare Technologies by 107.3% during the 4th quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 4,841,652 shares of the company’s stock worth $378,520,000 after purchasing an additional 2,506,417 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its stake in shares of GE HealthCare Technologies by 7.8% during the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 18,615,890 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,747,101,000 after purchasing an additional 1,347,114 shares in the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA acquired a new stake in shares of GE HealthCare Technologies in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $93,713,000. Finally, Jennison Associates LLC grew its stake in shares of GE HealthCare Technologies by 124.5% in the fourth quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 1,709,635 shares of the company’s stock valued at $133,659,000 after buying an additional 948,017 shares in the last quarter. 82.06% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NASDAQ GEHC opened at $86.58 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $39.59 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.00, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.19 and a beta of 1.13. The business’s 50 day moving average is $86.63 and its 200-day moving average is $86.13. The company has a current ratio of 1.04, a quick ratio of 0.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.88. GE HealthCare Technologies Inc. has a 1-year low of $74.51 and a 1-year high of $94.80.

GE HealthCare Technologies ( NASDAQ:GEHC Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 13th. The company reported $1.45 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.26 by $0.19. The firm had revenue of $5.32 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.33 billion. GE HealthCare Technologies had a return on equity of 25.74% and a net margin of 10.13%. Equities research analysts predict that GE HealthCare Technologies Inc. will post 4.68 earnings per share for the current year.

Several research firms have issued reports on GEHC. Citigroup upped their price target on shares of GE HealthCare Technologies from $103.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 13th. Jefferies Financial Group raised shares of GE HealthCare Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their target price for the company from $95.00 to $103.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 8th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on GE HealthCare Technologies from $96.00 to $103.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, February 14th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating, eight have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $97.67.

GE HealthCare Technologies Inc engages in the development, manufacture, and marketing of products, services, and complementary digital solutions used in the diagnosis, treatment, and monitoring of patients in the United States, Canada, and internationally. The company operates through four segments: Imaging, Ultrasound, Patient Care Solutions, and Pharmaceutical Diagnostics.

