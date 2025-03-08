Fisher Asset Management LLC Has $312,000 Stock Holdings in Apollo Global Management, Inc. (NYSE:APO)

Fisher Asset Management LLC grew its stake in Apollo Global Management, Inc. (NYSE:APO – Free Report) by 9.8% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 1,889 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 168 shares during the period. Fisher Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Apollo Global Management were worth $312,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Concurrent Investment Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Apollo Global Management by 1.8% during the third quarter. Concurrent Investment Advisors LLC now owns 19,323 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,414,000 after buying an additional 337 shares during the last quarter. Blake Schutter Theil Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Apollo Global Management in the 3rd quarter valued at about $248,000. TFB Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Apollo Global Management by 6.2% in the 3rd quarter. TFB Advisors LLC now owns 19,028 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,377,000 after acquiring an additional 1,109 shares during the period. Leavell Investment Management Inc. boosted its stake in Apollo Global Management by 4.8% during the 3rd quarter. Leavell Investment Management Inc. now owns 4,400 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $550,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. Finally, CWA Asset Management Group LLC acquired a new position in Apollo Global Management during the third quarter valued at approximately $438,000. 77.06% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Apollo Global Management stock opened at $132.63 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $75.66 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.14, a P/E/G ratio of 1.17 and a beta of 1.66. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $160.63 and a 200-day moving average of $149.92. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33, a current ratio of 1.44 and a quick ratio of 1.44. Apollo Global Management, Inc. has a one year low of $95.11 and a one year high of $189.49.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 28th. Investors of record on Tuesday, February 18th were given a dividend of $0.4625 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, February 18th. This represents a $1.85 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.39%. Apollo Global Management’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 25.31%.

In other news, CFO Martin Kelly sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $158.28, for a total value of $791,400.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 377,164 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $59,697,517.92. This represents a 1.31 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 8.50% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on the stock. TD Cowen increased their target price on shares of Apollo Global Management from $178.00 to $230.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, December 9th. BMO Capital Markets lifted their target price on Apollo Global Management from $157.00 to $186.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, December 19th. UBS Group raised Apollo Global Management to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 13th. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price target on Apollo Global Management from $191.00 to $187.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, February 5th. Finally, StockNews.com lowered Apollo Global Management from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 10th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and sixteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Apollo Global Management currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $165.74.

Apollo Global Management, Inc is a private equity firm specializing in investments in credit, private equity, infrastructure, secondaries and real estate markets. The firm prefers to invest in private and public markets. The firm’s private equity investments include traditional buyouts, recapitalization, distressed buyouts and debt investments in real estate, corporate partner buyouts, distressed asset, corporate carve-outs, middle market, growth, venture capital, turnaround, bridge, corporate restructuring, special situation, acquisition, and industry consolidation transactions.

