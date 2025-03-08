Fisher Asset Management LLC Has $330,000 Stock Holdings in FedEx Co. (NYSE:FDX)

Fisher Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of FedEx Co. (NYSE:FDX – Free Report) by 23.0% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 1,172 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 219 shares during the period. Fisher Asset Management LLC’s holdings in FedEx were worth $330,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in FDX. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of FedEx by 1.5% in the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 4,689,791 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock valued at $1,281,335,000 after purchasing an additional 67,502 shares during the period. Franklin Resources Inc. grew its position in FedEx by 8.6% in the third quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 3,975,531 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock valued at $1,042,050,000 after acquiring an additional 314,380 shares during the period. Hotchkis & Wiley Capital Management LLC raised its stake in FedEx by 0.7% during the third quarter. Hotchkis & Wiley Capital Management LLC now owns 1,699,179 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock worth $465,031,000 after acquiring an additional 11,100 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of FedEx by 0.9% during the third quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,451,576 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock valued at $397,267,000 after acquiring an additional 13,093 shares during the period. Finally, Sentry LLC boosted its stake in shares of FedEx by 0.4% in the 4th quarter. Sentry LLC now owns 1,217,117 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock valued at $342,412,000 after purchasing an additional 5,404 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 84.47% of the company’s stock.

Shares of FedEx stock opened at $253.80 on Friday. FedEx Co. has a 12 month low of $242.92 and a 12 month high of $313.84. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $266.55 and a 200 day simple moving average of $276.26. The company has a quick ratio of 1.19, a current ratio of 1.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73. The stock has a market cap of $61.13 billion, a PE ratio of 16.18, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.11 and a beta of 1.23.

FedEx ( NYSE:FDX Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, December 19th. The shipping service provider reported $4.05 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.88 by $0.17. FedEx had a return on equity of 15.59% and a net margin of 4.45%. The company had revenue of $22 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $22.14 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $3.99 EPS. FedEx’s revenue was down .7% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts predict that FedEx Co. will post 19.14 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, April 1st. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 10th will be issued a $1.38 dividend. This represents a $5.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.17%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, March 10th. FedEx’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 35.18%.

In related news, CEO Richard W. Smith sold 2,576 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $276.93, for a total value of $713,371.68. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 111,886 shares in the company, valued at approximately $30,984,589.98. The trade was a 2.25 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Susan C. Schwab sold 3,980 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $276.45, for a total transaction of $1,100,271.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 8,904 shares in the company, valued at $2,461,510.80. This trade represents a 30.89 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 8.87% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

FDX has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. BNP Paribas upgraded shares of FedEx from a “strong sell” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 16th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price objective on shares of FedEx from $372.00 to $323.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, March 3rd. Sanford C. Bernstein downgraded FedEx from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and reduced their target price for the stock from $337.00 to $316.00 in a report on Tuesday, December 3rd. Raymond James cut FedEx from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Monday, February 3rd. Finally, Citigroup boosted their price objective on FedEx from $301.00 to $331.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 12th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating, sixteen have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $318.58.

FedEx Corporation provides transportation, e-commerce, and business services in the United States and internationally. It operates through FedEx Express, FedEx Ground, FedEx Freight, and FedEx Services segments. The FedEx Express segment offers express transportation, small-package ground delivery, and freight transportation services; and time-critical transportation services.

