Fisher Asset Management LLC Has $396,000 Stock Position in Targa Resources Corp. (NYSE:TRGP)

Fisher Asset Management LLC raised its position in Targa Resources Corp. (NYSE:TRGP – Free Report) by 3.1% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 2,217 shares of the pipeline company’s stock after buying an additional 67 shares during the quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Targa Resources were worth $396,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Prospera Private Wealth LLC bought a new stake in shares of Targa Resources in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Aspect Partners LLC lifted its stake in Targa Resources by 144.4% in the fourth quarter. Aspect Partners LLC now owns 220 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $39,000 after acquiring an additional 130 shares during the last quarter. Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton grew its position in Targa Resources by 49.4% in the fourth quarter. Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton now owns 269 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $48,000 after acquiring an additional 89 shares in the last quarter. Stonebridge Financial Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Targa Resources during the 4th quarter valued at $49,000. Finally, UMB Bank n.a. lifted its stake in shares of Targa Resources by 39.6% in the 4th quarter. UMB Bank n.a. now owns 374 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $67,000 after purchasing an additional 106 shares during the last quarter. 92.13% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Targa Resources Stock Down 0.0 %

NYSE TRGP opened at $181.93 on Friday. Targa Resources Corp. has a twelve month low of $103.18 and a twelve month high of $218.51. The stock has a market cap of $39.68 billion, a PE ratio of 31.70, a PEG ratio of 0.61 and a beta of 2.32. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $198.77 and a 200 day simple moving average of $179.69. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.05, a quick ratio of 0.61 and a current ratio of 0.77.

Targa Resources Announces Dividend

Targa Resources ( NYSE:TRGP Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 20th. The pipeline company reported $1.44 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.90 by ($0.46). The firm had revenue of $4.41 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.48 billion. Targa Resources had a return on equity of 28.67% and a net margin of 7.81%. On average, research analysts forecast that Targa Resources Corp. will post 8.15 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 14th. Shareholders of record on Friday, January 31st were issued a $0.75 dividend. This represents a $3.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.65%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, January 31st. Targa Resources’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 52.26%.

Insider Activity

In other Targa Resources news, Director Waters S. Iv Davis sold 2,190 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $196.26, for a total value of $429,809.40. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 2,899 shares in the company, valued at $568,957.74. This represents a 43.03 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO Matthew J. Meloy sold 48,837 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $195.08, for a total value of $9,527,121.96. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 725,628 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $141,555,510.24. This represents a 6.31 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 115,914 shares of company stock worth $22,613,288. 1.39% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities analysts have commented on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their target price on shares of Targa Resources from $185.00 to $223.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 19th. US Capital Advisors downgraded Targa Resources from a “moderate buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 26th. Mizuho upped their target price on Targa Resources from $208.00 to $226.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 20th. UBS Group lifted their price target on shares of Targa Resources from $182.00 to $246.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, November 15th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada upped their price objective on shares of Targa Resources from $220.00 to $221.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, March 3rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, thirteen have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $206.43.

Targa Resources Profile

Targa Resources Corp., together with its subsidiary, Targa Resources Partners LP, owns, operates, acquires, and develops a portfolio of complementary domestic midstream infrastructure assets in North America. It operates in two segments, Gathering and Processing, and Logistics and Transportation. The company is involved in gathering, compressing, treating, processing, transporting, and selling natural gas; storing, fractionating, treating, transporting, and selling natural gas liquids (NGL) and NGL products, including services to liquefied petroleum gas exporters; and gathering, storing, terminaling, purchasing, and selling crude oil.

