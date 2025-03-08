Fisher Asset Management LLC Has $420,000 Stock Position in iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF (BATS:GOVT)

Fisher Asset Management LLC boosted its position in iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF (BATS:GOVT – Free Report) by 48.8% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 18,269 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 5,995 shares during the period. Fisher Asset Management LLC’s holdings in iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF were worth $420,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Avidian Wealth Enterprises LLC acquired a new stake in iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at $216,000. Portside Wealth Group LLC lifted its stake in shares of iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF by 11.9% in the third quarter. Portside Wealth Group LLC now owns 240,417 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,638,000 after buying an additional 25,596 shares in the last quarter. TFB Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF by 2.9% during the third quarter. TFB Advisors LLC now owns 63,452 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,488,000 after buying an additional 1,789 shares during the last quarter. Source Financial Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF by 1.3% during the third quarter. Source Financial Advisors LLC now owns 870,969 shares of the company’s stock worth $20,424,000 after acquiring an additional 11,188 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Verdence Capital Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF by 7.7% in the 3rd quarter. Verdence Capital Advisors LLC now owns 67,600 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,585,000 after acquiring an additional 4,810 shares during the last quarter.

GOVT stock opened at $22.81 on Friday. The company’s 50-day moving average is $22.58 and its 200-day moving average is $22.87.

The company also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 6th. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 3rd were issued a dividend of $0.0613 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, March 3rd.

The iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF (GOVT) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the ICE U.S. Treasury Core Bond index. The fund tracks a market-weighted index of fixed-rate nonconvertible U.S. Treasury securities with a remaining maturity of one year or more. GOVT was launched on Feb 14, 2012 and is managed by BlackRock.

