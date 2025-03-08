Fisher Asset Management LLC Increases Holdings in Vanguard Russell 1000 Growth ETF (NASDAQ:VONG)

Fisher Asset Management LLC raised its stake in Vanguard Russell 1000 Growth ETF (NASDAQ:VONG – Free Report) by 23.9% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 3,351 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 646 shares during the period. Fisher Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Russell 1000 Growth ETF were worth $346,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Sound Income Strategies LLC grew its position in Vanguard Russell 1000 Growth ETF by 3,291.7% during the 4th quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC now owns 407 shares of the company’s stock valued at $42,000 after purchasing an additional 395 shares during the last quarter. Coastline Trust Co purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard Russell 1000 Growth ETF during the third quarter valued at approximately $46,000. Providence Capital Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Vanguard Russell 1000 Growth ETF by 83.2% during the third quarter. Providence Capital Advisors LLC now owns 566 shares of the company’s stock valued at $55,000 after acquiring an additional 257 shares in the last quarter. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Vanguard Russell 1000 Growth ETF by 140.7% in the 4th quarter. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC now owns 568 shares of the company’s stock worth $59,000 after acquiring an additional 332 shares during the last quarter. Finally, WASHINGTON TRUST Co raised its holdings in Vanguard Russell 1000 Growth ETF by 222.5% in the 4th quarter. WASHINGTON TRUST Co now owns 645 shares of the company’s stock worth $67,000 after acquiring an additional 445 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of VONG opened at $97.52 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $23.65 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 36.54 and a beta of 1.08. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $104.11 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $100.74. Vanguard Russell 1000 Growth ETF has a 12 month low of $81.08 and a 12 month high of $107.97.

The firm also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 26th. Investors of record on Monday, December 23rd were given a dividend of $0.1378 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, December 23rd.

The Vanguard Russell 1000 Growth ETF (VONG) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Russell 1000 Growth index. The fund tracks an index of US large- and mid-cap stocks selected from the Russell 1000 Index with high growth characteristics, based on Russell’s style methodology. VONG was launched on Sep 20, 2010 and is managed by Vanguard.

