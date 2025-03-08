Fisher Asset Management LLC Invests $242,000 in First Trust Nasdaq Cybersecurity ETF (NASDAQ:CIBR)

Fisher Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in First Trust Nasdaq Cybersecurity ETF (NASDAQ:CIBR – Free Report) during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor acquired 3,809 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $242,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. LPL Financial LLC lifted its position in First Trust Nasdaq Cybersecurity ETF by 5.4% during the third quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 3,333,428 shares of the company’s stock valued at $197,439,000 after buying an additional 171,297 shares in the last quarter. Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC lifted its holdings in shares of First Trust Nasdaq Cybersecurity ETF by 5.6% during the 4th quarter. Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC now owns 582,235 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,467,000 after acquiring an additional 31,132 shares in the last quarter. Axxcess Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in First Trust Nasdaq Cybersecurity ETF by 8,717.8% during the 3rd quarter. Axxcess Wealth Management LLC now owns 547,583 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,433,000 after purchasing an additional 541,373 shares during the period. Stifel Financial Corp increased its holdings in First Trust Nasdaq Cybersecurity ETF by 2.7% in the 3rd quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 436,432 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,851,000 after purchasing an additional 11,575 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. increased its holdings in First Trust Nasdaq Cybersecurity ETF by 12.3% in the 3rd quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 365,020 shares of the company’s stock valued at $21,620,000 after purchasing an additional 40,033 shares in the last quarter.

First Trust Nasdaq Cybersecurity ETF Price Performance

Shares of CIBR opened at $65.93 on Friday. First Trust Nasdaq Cybersecurity ETF has a 12 month low of $50.52 and a 12 month high of $71.92. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $66.76 and its two-hundred day moving average is $63.23. The stock has a market cap of $7.82 billion, a PE ratio of 31.82 and a beta of 1.00.

First Trust Nasdaq Cybersecurity ETF Announces Dividend

About First Trust Nasdaq Cybersecurity ETF

The business also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, December 31st. Investors of record on Friday, December 13th were given a dividend of $0.0812 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, December 13th.

The First Trust NASDAQ Cybersecurity ETF (CIBR) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Nasdaq CTA Cybersecurity index. The fund tracks a liquidity-weighted index that targets companies engaged in the cybersecurity industry. CIBR was launched on Jul 7, 2015 and is managed by First Trust.

