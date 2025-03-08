Fisher Asset Management LLC Invests $328,000 in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VSS)

Fisher Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VSS – Free Report) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor acquired 2,861 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $328,000.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of VSS. Life Planning Partners Inc lifted its stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Small-Cap ETF by 11,262.5% in the fourth quarter. Life Planning Partners Inc now owns 1,296,122 shares of the company’s stock worth $148,380,000 after buying an additional 1,284,715 shares in the last quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets lifted its position in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Small-Cap ETF by 80.5% in the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets now owns 1,173,300 shares of the company’s stock valued at $147,789,000 after acquiring an additional 523,400 shares in the last quarter. World Investment Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Small-Cap ETF by 6,883.2% during the 3rd quarter. World Investment Advisors LLC now owns 362,498 shares of the company’s stock valued at $45,660,000 after purchasing an additional 357,307 shares during the last quarter. Pacific Life Fund Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Small-Cap ETF by 643.6% in the 4th quarter. Pacific Life Fund Advisors LLC now owns 286,386 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,785,000 after purchasing an additional 247,875 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Empower Advisory Group LLC raised its stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Small-Cap ETF by 5.2% in the fourth quarter. Empower Advisory Group LLC now owns 4,559,901 shares of the company’s stock worth $522,017,000 after purchasing an additional 226,943 shares during the last quarter.

Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Small-Cap ETF Price Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA:VSS opened at $118.43 on Friday. Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Small-Cap ETF has a 1 year low of $110.11 and a 1 year high of $126.80. The company has a market cap of $8.81 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.46 and a beta of 1.00. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $115.57 and its 200-day moving average price is $119.08.

Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Small-Cap ETF Company Profile

Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Small-Cap ETF (the Fund) is an open-end investment company. The fund invests in securities of foreign issuers. The Fund investment objective is to track the performance of the FTSE Global Small Cap ex US Index, which measures the investment return of stocks of international small-cap companies.

