Fisher Asset Management LLC Makes New Investment in Howmet Aerospace Inc. (NYSE:HWM)

Fisher Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Howmet Aerospace Inc. (NYSE:HWM – Free Report) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund acquired 2,218 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $243,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. QRG Capital Management Inc. grew its holdings in Howmet Aerospace by 13.1% during the third quarter. QRG Capital Management Inc. now owns 6,186 shares of the company’s stock valued at $620,000 after purchasing an additional 718 shares during the period. Graypoint LLC bought a new position in shares of Howmet Aerospace during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $235,000. Principal Financial Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Howmet Aerospace by 7.9% during the 3rd quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 484,345 shares of the company’s stock valued at $48,556,000 after acquiring an additional 35,601 shares during the period. Capital Performance Advisors LLP bought a new stake in Howmet Aerospace during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $391,000. Finally, Hollencrest Capital Management purchased a new position in Howmet Aerospace during the third quarter valued at approximately $30,000. 90.46% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on HWM shares. Bank of America increased their price objective on shares of Howmet Aerospace from $100.00 to $135.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 13th. Truist Financial reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $140.00 price target (up previously from $130.00) on shares of Howmet Aerospace in a research note on Friday, February 14th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on Howmet Aerospace from $125.00 to $155.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 19th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on Howmet Aerospace from $125.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, February 14th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on Howmet Aerospace from $129.00 to $132.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 11th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $123.28.

HWM stock opened at $124.70 on Friday. Howmet Aerospace Inc. has a 52 week low of $62.80 and a 52 week high of $140.55. The firm has a market capitalization of $50.51 billion, a P/E ratio of 44.22, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.92 and a beta of 1.54. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $124.95 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $112.16. The company has a quick ratio of 0.98, a current ratio of 2.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74.

Howmet Aerospace (NYSE:HWM – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 13th. The company reported $0.74 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.71 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $1.89 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.88 billion. Howmet Aerospace had a net margin of 15.55% and a return on equity of 25.74%. Analysts anticipate that Howmet Aerospace Inc. will post 3.27 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, February 25th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 7th were issued a $0.10 dividend. This is a boost from Howmet Aerospace’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.08. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 7th. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.32%. Howmet Aerospace’s payout ratio is 14.18%.

Howmet Aerospace Inc provides advanced engineered solutions for the aerospace and transportation industries in the United States, Japan, France, Germany, the United Kingdom, Mexico, Italy, Canada, Poland, China, and internationally. It operates through four segments: Engine Products, Fastening Systems, Engineered Structures, and Forged Wheels.

