Fisher Asset Management LLC Makes New Investment in KKR & Co. Inc. (NYSE:KKR)

Fisher Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of KKR & Co. Inc. (NYSE:KKR – Free Report) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm bought 1,654 shares of the asset manager’s stock, valued at approximately $245,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the business. AdvisorNet Financial Inc grew its holdings in KKR & Co. Inc. by 417.8% in the fourth quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 2,180 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $322,000 after purchasing an additional 1,759 shares during the period. BNP PARIBAS ASSET MANAGEMENT Holding S.A. lifted its position in shares of KKR & Co. Inc. by 8.9% during the 3rd quarter. BNP PARIBAS ASSET MANAGEMENT Holding S.A. now owns 57,886 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $7,559,000 after buying an additional 4,719 shares in the last quarter. Whalen Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new stake in KKR & Co. Inc. in the 4th quarter valued at $667,000. Caldwell Investment Management Ltd. increased its holdings in KKR & Co. Inc. by 2.9% in the 4th quarter. Caldwell Investment Management Ltd. now owns 212,400 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $31,477,000 after acquiring an additional 5,900 shares in the last quarter. Finally, OneDigital Investment Advisors LLC raised its position in KKR & Co. Inc. by 42.1% during the third quarter. OneDigital Investment Advisors LLC now owns 15,136 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $1,976,000 after acquiring an additional 4,481 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 76.26% of the company’s stock.

KKR & Co. Inc. stock opened at $115.39 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.07, a quick ratio of 0.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $145.94 and a 200 day moving average price of $141.85. KKR & Co. Inc. has a 12-month low of $91.92 and a 12-month high of $170.40. The stock has a market cap of $102.49 billion, a P/E ratio of 34.65, a PEG ratio of 1.00 and a beta of 1.72.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 28th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 14th were issued a dividend of $0.175 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 14th. This represents a $0.70 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.61%. KKR & Co. Inc.’s dividend payout ratio is currently 21.02%.

KKR has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Barclays dropped their target price on shares of KKR & Co. Inc. from $185.00 to $181.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, February 5th. HSBC lowered KKR & Co. Inc. from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $153.00 to $173.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 30th. Hsbc Global Res downgraded KKR & Co. Inc. from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 30th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price target on KKR & Co. Inc. from $158.00 to $159.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, November 11th. Finally, Oppenheimer increased their price objective on KKR & Co. Inc. from $153.00 to $175.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 12th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating, eleven have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $161.43.

In related news, major shareholder Genetic Disorder L.P. Kkr sold 6,000,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $32.96, for a total transaction of $197,760,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 19,260,971 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $634,841,604.16. This trade represents a 23.75 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 39.34% of the company’s stock.

KKR & Co, Inc operates as an investment firm. It offers alternative asset management as well as capital markets and insurance solutions. The firm’s business segments include Asset Management and Insurance Business. The Asset Management segment engages in providing private equity, real assets, credit and liquid strategies, capital markets, and principal activities.

