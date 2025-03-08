Fisher Asset Management LLC Purchases 1,351 Shares of Arm Holdings plc (NASDAQ:ARM)

Fisher Asset Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Arm Holdings plc (NASDAQ:ARM – Free Report) by 81.5% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 3,008 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,351 shares during the period. Fisher Asset Management LLC’s holdings in ARM were worth $371,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Quantbot Technologies LP bought a new position in ARM in the 3rd quarter valued at $52,000. Berbice Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of ARM in the 4th quarter worth about $49,000. Farther Finance Advisors LLC grew its position in ARM by 45.8% during the third quarter. Farther Finance Advisors LLC now owns 417 shares of the company’s stock valued at $60,000 after buying an additional 131 shares during the period. Valley National Advisers Inc. increased its holdings in ARM by 13.3% during the fourth quarter. Valley National Advisers Inc. now owns 613 shares of the company’s stock worth $75,000 after buying an additional 72 shares during the last quarter. Finally, MCF Advisors LLC bought a new stake in ARM in the fourth quarter worth about $83,000. 7.53% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

ARM Stock Up 6.5 %

ARM stock opened at $125.55 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $131.56 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 165.20, a PEG ratio of 6.33 and a beta of 4.77. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $146.69 and a 200 day simple moving average of $141.73. Arm Holdings plc has a 52 week low of $85.61 and a 52 week high of $188.75.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on ARM. Mizuho increased their target price on shares of ARM from $160.00 to $180.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 6th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on ARM from $162.00 to $185.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, February 6th. Citigroup boosted their target price on ARM from $170.00 to $200.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 6th. UBS Group assumed coverage on ARM in a research note on Monday, November 25th. They set a “buy” rating and a $160.00 price target for the company. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities boosted their price objective on ARM from $180.00 to $225.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 6th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating, nineteen have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $165.23.

ARM Company Profile

Arm Holdings Plc engages in the licensing, marketing, research, and development of microprocessors, systems IP, graphics processing units, physical IP and associated systems IP, software, and tools. It operates through the following geographical segments: United Kingdom, United States, and Other Countries.

