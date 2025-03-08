Fisher Asset Management LLC Purchases 201 Shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF (BATS:EFG)

Fisher Asset Management LLC raised its position in iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF (BATS:EFG – Free Report) by 5.3% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 4,023 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 201 shares during the period. Fisher Asset Management LLC’s holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF were worth $390,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Atmos Advisory LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Perkins Coie Trust Co bought a new position in iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $30,000. Cedar Mountain Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $36,000. Bradley & Co. Private Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF during the 4th quarter worth $41,000. Finally, Hemington Wealth Management raised its stake in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF by 300.0% during the 4th quarter. Hemington Wealth Management now owns 452 shares of the company’s stock worth $43,000 after purchasing an additional 339 shares during the period.

iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF Stock Performance

EFG opened at $105.24 on Friday. iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF has a fifty-two week low of $94.82 and a fifty-two week high of $108.91. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $101.30 and a 200 day moving average of $102.39. The firm has a market cap of $16.42 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.20 and a beta of 0.93.

About iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF

iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares MSCI EAFE Growth Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks to provide investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the MSCI EAFE Growth Index (the Index). The Index is a subset of the MSCI EAFE Index and constituents of the Index include securities from Europe, Australasia (Australia and Asia), and the Far East.

