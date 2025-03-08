Fisher Asset Management LLC Purchases 2,328 Shares of JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF (NYSEARCA:JEPI)

Fisher Asset Management LLC lifted its position in shares of JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF (NYSEARCA:JEPI – Free Report) by 63.7% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 5,983 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,328 shares during the quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC’s holdings in JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF were worth $344,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Clarity Wealth Advisors LLC grew its holdings in JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF by 0.7% during the 4th quarter. Clarity Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 55,688 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,204,000 after acquiring an additional 401 shares in the last quarter. Tandem Financial LLC purchased a new stake in shares of JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF during the 4th quarter worth $757,000. Citigroup Inc. lifted its position in shares of JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF by 51.8% during the third quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 147,827 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,797,000 after buying an additional 50,459 shares during the last quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF by 223.8% in the 4th quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 5,961 shares of the company’s stock valued at $343,000 after buying an additional 4,120 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Red Crane Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $1,193,000.

NYSEARCA:JEPI opened at $58.20 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $38.91 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.75 and a beta of 0.61. JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF has a 52 week low of $54.77 and a 52 week high of $60.88. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $58.60 and a 200 day moving average of $58.97.

The JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF (JEPI) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P 500 index. The fund is an actively-managed fund that invests in large-cap US stocks and equity-linked notes (ELNs). It seeks to provide similar returns as the S&P 500 Index with lower volatility and monthly income.

