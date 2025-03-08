Fisher Asset Management LLC Purchases 86 Shares of Vanguard Consumer Staples ETF (NYSEARCA:VDC)

Fisher Asset Management LLC raised its position in shares of Vanguard Consumer Staples ETF (NYSEARCA:VDC – Free Report) by 5.3% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 1,705 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 86 shares during the quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Consumer Staples ETF were worth $361,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. HC Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Vanguard Consumer Staples ETF by 4.3% in the fourth quarter. HC Advisors LLC now owns 21,067 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,453,000 after purchasing an additional 865 shares during the last quarter. Proficio Capital Partners LLC purchased a new position in Vanguard Consumer Staples ETF in the 4th quarter worth about $6,345,000. Exchange Capital Management Inc. lifted its stake in Vanguard Consumer Staples ETF by 5.8% during the 4th quarter. Exchange Capital Management Inc. now owns 17,461 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,691,000 after acquiring an additional 961 shares during the period. Portland Financial Advisors Inc purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard Consumer Staples ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $235,000. Finally, IFP Advisors Inc boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Consumer Staples ETF by 29.9% during the 4th quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 1,550 shares of the company’s stock valued at $328,000 after acquiring an additional 357 shares during the last quarter.

VDC opened at $222.52 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.37 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.29 and a beta of 0.64. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $215.97 and a 200-day moving average price of $216.87. Vanguard Consumer Staples ETF has a twelve month low of $194.38 and a twelve month high of $226.64.

Vanguard Consumer Staples ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Consumer Staples Index Fund, which seeks to track the investment performance of the MSCI US Investable Market Consumer Staples 25/50 Index, a benchmark of large-, mid-, and small-cap United States stocks in the consumer staples sector, as classified under the Global Industry Classification Standard (GICS).

