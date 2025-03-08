Fisher Asset Management LLC Purchases Shares of 5,622 Enbridge Inc. (NYSE:ENB)

Fisher Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Enbridge Inc. (NYSE:ENB – Free Report) (TSE:ENB) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 5,622 shares of the pipeline company’s stock, valued at approximately $239,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. McIlrath & Eck LLC grew its holdings in Enbridge by 74.9% in the 3rd quarter. McIlrath & Eck LLC now owns 689 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 295 shares in the last quarter. Albion Financial Group UT bought a new stake in shares of Enbridge in the fourth quarter valued at about $29,000. Darwin Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Enbridge in the third quarter valued at about $37,000. Dixon Mitchell Investment Counsel Inc. increased its position in Enbridge by 149.9% during the fourth quarter. Dixon Mitchell Investment Counsel Inc. now owns 967 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $41,000 after acquiring an additional 580 shares during the period. Finally, Legend Financial Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in Enbridge in the 4th quarter worth about $42,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 54.60% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Enbridge stock opened at $42.00 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.54, a current ratio of 0.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.50. Enbridge Inc. has a 12-month low of $32.85 and a 12-month high of $45.78. The company has a market capitalization of $91.51 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.42, a PEG ratio of 3.92 and a beta of 0.95. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $43.45 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $42.08.

Enbridge ( NYSE:ENB Get Free Report ) (TSE:ENB) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, February 14th. The pipeline company reported $0.75 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.52 by $0.23. Enbridge had a net margin of 10.04% and a return on equity of 10.16%. The business had revenue of $11.59 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.78 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.64 EPS. On average, analysts forecast that Enbridge Inc. will post 2.14 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada increased their target price on shares of Enbridge from $63.00 to $67.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 18th. TD Securities assumed coverage on Enbridge in a research report on Wednesday, January 15th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Enbridge has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $67.00.

Enbridge Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an energy infrastructure company. The company operates through five segments: Liquids Pipelines, Gas Transmission and Midstream, Gas Distribution and Storage, Renewable Power Generation, and Energy Services. The Liquids Pipelines segment operates pipelines and related terminals to transport various grades of crude oil and other liquid hydrocarbons in Canada and the United States.

