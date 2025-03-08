Fisher Asset Management LLC Purchases Shares of 5,849 SPDR Portfolio S&P 400 Mid Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SPMD)

Fisher Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 400 Mid Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SPMD – Free Report) during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund purchased 5,849 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $320,000.
Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Private Trust Co. NA grew its holdings in SPDR Portfolio S&P 400 Mid Cap ETF by 5.0% during the fourth quarter. Private Trust Co. NA now owns 22,935 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,254,000 after acquiring an additional 1,085 shares during the period. First Command Advisory Services Inc. boosted its position in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 400 Mid Cap ETF by 12.8% during the 4th quarter. First Command Advisory Services Inc. now owns 811,462 shares of the company’s stock valued at $44,379,000 after purchasing an additional 92,037 shares in the last quarter. Magnolia Private Wealth LLC acquired a new position in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 400 Mid Cap ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $448,000. Exchange Capital Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 400 Mid Cap ETF by 18.6% in the 4th quarter. Exchange Capital Management Inc. now owns 188,370 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,302,000 after purchasing an additional 29,527 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp bought a new stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 400 Mid Cap ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $435,000.
SPDR Portfolio S&P 400 Mid Cap ETF Stock Performance
Shares of NYSEARCA:SPMD opened at $52.45 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $12.02 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.25 and a beta of 1.13. SPDR Portfolio S&P 400 Mid Cap ETF has a 1-year low of $49.12 and a 1-year high of $59.94. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $55.55 and a 200 day moving average price of $55.49.
SPDR Portfolio S&P 400 Mid Cap ETF Profile
The SPDR Portfolio S&P 400 Mid Cap ETF (SPMD) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P Mid Cap 400 index. The fund tracks a market cap-weighted index of mid-cap US companies selected by the S&P Committee. SPMD was launched on Nov 8, 2005 and is managed by State Street.
Read More
- Five stocks we like better than SPDR Portfolio S&P 400 Mid Cap ETF
- How to Plot Fibonacci Price Inflection Levels
- Is Myers Industries Poised for a Breakout?
- Where Do I Find 52-Week Highs and Lows?
- Is BigBear.ai’s 25% Plunge a False Alarm or Fire Sale?
- Should You Invest in Penny Stocks?
- Broadcom Confirmed Its AI Outlook: Stock to Hit New Highs Soon
Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SPMD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for SPDR Portfolio S&P 400 Mid Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SPMD – Free Report).
Receive News & Ratings for SPDR Portfolio S&P 400 Mid Cap ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SPDR Portfolio S&P 400 Mid Cap ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.