Fisher Asset Management LLC Purchases Shares of 6,541 iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF (NASDAQ:SCZ)

Fisher Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF (NASDAQ:SCZ – Free Report) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 6,541 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $397,000.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Atlantic Edge Private Wealth Management LLC grew its position in iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF by 4,300.0% in the 4th quarter. Atlantic Edge Private Wealth Management LLC now owns 528 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after acquiring an additional 516 shares in the last quarter. Heck Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $40,000. MassMutual Private Wealth & Trust FSB acquired a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $47,000. CENTRAL TRUST Co purchased a new position in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $52,000. Finally, MeadowBrook Investment Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF by 34.4% during the fourth quarter. MeadowBrook Investment Advisors LLC now owns 891 shares of the company’s stock worth $54,000 after buying an additional 228 shares in the last quarter.

iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF Stock Up 1.2 %

Shares of NASDAQ:SCZ opened at $65.31 on Friday. iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF has a fifty-two week low of $58.79 and a fifty-two week high of $68.32. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $62.31 and its 200 day moving average price is $63.68. The stock has a market cap of $8.91 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.34 and a beta of 0.96.

iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF Dividend Announcement

iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF Company Profile

The company also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 20th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, December 17th were issued a $1.2268 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, December 17th.

