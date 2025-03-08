Fisher Asset Management LLC Raises Stake in Quanta Services, Inc. (NYSE:PWR)

Fisher Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in Quanta Services, Inc. (NYSE:PWR – Free Report) by 40.1% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 989 shares of the construction company’s stock after purchasing an additional 283 shares during the period. Fisher Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Quanta Services were worth $313,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Get Quanta Services alerts:

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Maripau Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Quanta Services during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $376,000. Bank OZK increased its stake in Quanta Services by 2.4% in the 4th quarter. Bank OZK now owns 10,122 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $3,199,000 after purchasing an additional 235 shares in the last quarter. SVB Wealth LLC acquired a new position in Quanta Services during the fourth quarter worth $323,000. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust boosted its position in Quanta Services by 6.3% during the fourth quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 1,367 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $432,000 after purchasing an additional 81 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Verus Capital Partners LLC grew its stake in Quanta Services by 12.4% in the 4th quarter. Verus Capital Partners LLC now owns 1,419 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $448,000 after acquiring an additional 157 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.49% of the company’s stock.

Quanta Services Stock Up 2.0 %

Shares of NYSE PWR opened at $245.63 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $302.72 and a 200 day moving average price of $304.94. The company has a current ratio of 1.30, a quick ratio of 1.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56. Quanta Services, Inc. has a 12-month low of $227.11 and a 12-month high of $365.88. The company has a market cap of $36.40 billion, a P/E ratio of 40.73, a P/E/G ratio of 1.41 and a beta of 1.10.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Quanta Services ( NYSE:PWR Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 20th. The construction company reported $2.74 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.62 by $0.12. The business had revenue of $6.55 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.61 billion. Quanta Services had a return on equity of 18.00% and a net margin of 3.82%. Research analysts anticipate that Quanta Services, Inc. will post 9.34 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on PWR. Daiwa America cut shares of Quanta Services from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, February 24th. Roth Mkm assumed coverage on shares of Quanta Services in a research note on Friday, February 21st. They issued a “buy” rating and a $350.00 target price for the company. Roth Capital raised Quanta Services to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 20th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on Quanta Services from $297.00 to $323.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 28th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus dropped their target price on Quanta Services from $388.00 to $323.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, February 24th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fifteen have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $326.95.

Read Our Latest Analysis on Quanta Services

About Quanta Services

(Free Report)

Quanta Services, Inc provides infrastructure solutions for the electric and gas utility, renewable energy, communications, and pipeline and energy industries in the United States, Canada, Australia, and internationally. The company’s Electric Power Infrastructure Solutions segment engages in the design, procurement, construction, upgrade, repair, and maintenance of electric power transmission and distribution infrastructure and substation facilities; installation, maintenance, and upgrade of electric power infrastructure projects; installation of smart grid technologies on electric power networks; and design, installation, maintenance, and repair of commercial and industrial wirings.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PWR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Quanta Services, Inc. (NYSE:PWR – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Quanta Services Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Quanta Services and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.