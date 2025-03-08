Fisher Asset Management LLC Reduces Stock Position in iShares Global Consumer Discretionary ETF (NYSEARCA:RXI)

Fisher Asset Management LLC trimmed its holdings in shares of iShares Global Consumer Discretionary ETF (NYSEARCA:RXI – Free Report) by 39.5% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 1,420 shares of the company’s stock after selling 928 shares during the quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC’s holdings in iShares Global Consumer Discretionary ETF were worth $262,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Flow Traders U.S. LLC bought a new stake in iShares Global Consumer Discretionary ETF during the third quarter worth approximately $2,165,000. Advisors Preferred LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares Global Consumer Discretionary ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $920,000. Vista Capital Partners Inc. purchased a new position in shares of iShares Global Consumer Discretionary ETF in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $215,000. Finally, Strengthening Families & Communities LLC increased its position in shares of iShares Global Consumer Discretionary ETF by 24.2% during the 3rd quarter. Strengthening Families & Communities LLC now owns 544 shares of the company’s stock valued at $97,000 after purchasing an additional 106 shares during the last quarter.

iShares Global Consumer Discretionary ETF Stock Up 0.2 %

Shares of RXI opened at $186.43 on Friday. The business has a fifty day moving average of $188.76 and a 200 day moving average of $180.61. The company has a market cap of $251.68 million, a PE ratio of 20.44 and a beta of 1.11. iShares Global Consumer Discretionary ETF has a 52-week low of $145.90 and a 52-week high of $196.42.

iShares Global Consumer Discretionary ETF Company Profile

iShares Global Consumer Discretionary ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares S&P Global Consumer Discretionary Sector Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the S&P Global 1200 Consumer Discretionary Sector Index (the Index).

Featured Articles

