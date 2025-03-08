Fisher Asset Management LLC Sells 103 Shares of Vanguard Financials ETF (NYSEARCA:VFH)

Fisher Asset Management LLC reduced its stake in Vanguard Financials ETF (NYSEARCA:VFH – Free Report) by 4.6% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 2,137 shares of the company’s stock after selling 103 shares during the period. Fisher Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Financials ETF were worth $252,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Get Vanguard Financials ETF alerts:

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of VFH. Synovus Financial Corp grew its holdings in shares of Vanguard Financials ETF by 97.8% during the 3rd quarter. Synovus Financial Corp now owns 443,222 shares of the company’s stock worth $48,714,000 after acquiring an additional 219,120 shares during the period. Advisors Preferred LLC lifted its stake in shares of Vanguard Financials ETF by 48.0% in the 4th quarter. Advisors Preferred LLC now owns 446,507 shares of the company’s stock valued at $52,612,000 after purchasing an additional 144,912 shares during the period. EWG Elevate Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard Financials ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $12,919,000. Barclays PLC grew its stake in Vanguard Financials ETF by 11,076.1% in the third quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 98,350 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,810,000 after purchasing an additional 97,470 shares during the period. Finally, Strategic Financial Concepts LLC bought a new position in Vanguard Financials ETF in the fourth quarter worth $8,796,000.

Vanguard Financials ETF Trading Down 0.4 %

Shares of VFH stock opened at $118.69 on Friday. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $122.82 and its 200-day moving average price is $117.96. The stock has a market cap of $11.87 billion, a PE ratio of 16.94 and a beta of 1.11. Vanguard Financials ETF has a 12 month low of $95.67 and a 12 month high of $127.67.

Vanguard Financials ETF Company Profile

Vanguard Financials ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Financials Index Fund. The Fund employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the Morgan Stanley Capital International (MSCI) US Investable Market Financials Index, an index of stocks of large, medium and small United States companies in the financials sector, as classified under the Global Industry Classification Standard (GICS).

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VFH? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard Financials ETF (NYSEARCA:VFH – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Financials ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Financials ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.