Fisher Asset Management LLC Sells 10,445 Shares of iShares U.S. Telecommunications ETF (BATS:IYZ)

Fisher Asset Management LLC lowered its holdings in iShares U.S. Telecommunications ETF (BATS:IYZ – Free Report) by 47.3% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 11,637 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 10,445 shares during the period. Fisher Asset Management LLC owned approximately 0.12% of iShares U.S. Telecommunications ETF worth $312,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Sanctuary Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of iShares U.S. Telecommunications ETF by 4.1% in the fourth quarter. Sanctuary Advisors LLC now owns 57,490 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,574,000 after buying an additional 2,276 shares during the period. HighTower Advisors LLC acquired a new position in iShares U.S. Telecommunications ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at $2,759,000. Citigroup Inc. lifted its position in shares of iShares U.S. Telecommunications ETF by 1,907.8% during the 3rd quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 1,170,676 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $29,571,000 after acquiring an additional 1,112,371 shares during the period. Proficio Capital Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares U.S. Telecommunications ETF during the 4th quarter worth $1,573,000. Finally, OneDigital Investment Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares U.S. Telecommunications ETF in the third quarter worth $446,000.

IYZ stock opened at $28.19 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $560.88 million, a PE ratio of 18.98 and a beta of 0.88. iShares U.S. Telecommunications ETF has a 52 week low of $26.56 and a 52 week high of $34.77. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $27.66 and a 200 day simple moving average of $26.45.

iShares U.S. Telecommunications ETF Company Profile

iShares U.S. Telecommunications ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Dow Jones U.S. Telecommunications Sector Index Fund, is a non-diversified fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the Dow Jones U.S. Select Telecommunications Index (the Index).

