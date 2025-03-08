Fisher Asset Management LLC Sells 234 Shares of iShares California Muni Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:CMF)

Fisher Asset Management LLC lowered its stake in iShares California Muni Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:CMF – Free Report) by 3.8% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 5,868 shares of the company’s stock after selling 234 shares during the quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC’s holdings in iShares California Muni Bond ETF were worth $336,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Ndwm LLC raised its holdings in iShares California Muni Bond ETF by 68.0% during the 4th quarter. Ndwm LLC now owns 12,495 shares of the company’s stock valued at $716,000 after buying an additional 5,057 shares during the last quarter. Bradley & Co. Private Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares California Muni Bond ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $184,000. Summit Wealth Group LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares California Muni Bond ETF during the fourth quarter valued at about $369,000. Twin Peaks Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares California Muni Bond ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $314,000. Finally, Wealthspire Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of iShares California Muni Bond ETF by 4.6% in the fourth quarter. Wealthspire Advisors LLC now owns 23,561 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,350,000 after purchasing an additional 1,044 shares during the last quarter.

iShares California Muni Bond ETF Stock Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA:CMF opened at $56.91 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $56.98 and its 200 day moving average is $57.40. iShares California Muni Bond ETF has a 1 year low of $56.32 and a 1 year high of $58.18.

iShares California Muni Bond ETF Profile

iShares California AMT-Free Muni Bond ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares S&P California AMT-Free Municipal Bond Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks to track the investment results of the S&P California AMT-Free Municipal Bond Index (the Index), which measures the performance of the investment-grade segment of the California municipal bond market and the components primarily include transportation and utilities companies.

