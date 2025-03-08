Fisher Asset Management LLC Sells 368,217 Shares of Avid Bioservices, Inc. (NASDAQ:CDMO)

Fisher Asset Management LLC lessened its position in Avid Bioservices, Inc. (NASDAQ:CDMO – Free Report) by 91.8% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 32,864 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 368,217 shares during the quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Avid Bioservices were worth $406,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of CDMO. Quest Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Avid Bioservices in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $38,000. R Squared Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of Avid Bioservices in the fourth quarter worth $42,000. Entropy Technologies LP purchased a new stake in shares of Avid Bioservices in the fourth quarter worth $195,000. Glenmede Trust Co. NA increased its holdings in shares of Avid Bioservices by 37.9% during the third quarter. Glenmede Trust Co. NA now owns 17,498 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $199,000 after acquiring an additional 4,812 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Proficio Capital Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of Avid Bioservices in the 4th quarter worth about $210,000. Institutional investors own 97.16% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Stephens downgraded shares of Avid Bioservices from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 4th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have given a hold rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $12.25.

In other Avid Bioservices news, CFO Daniel R. Hart sold 22,813 shares of Avid Bioservices stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $12.22, for a total value of $278,774.86. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 110,980 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,356,175.60. The trade was a 17.05 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider Richard A. Richieri sold 2,283 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, January 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $12.37, for a total value of $28,240.71. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 49,535 shares in the company, valued at $612,747.95. The trade was a 4.41 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 349,850 shares of company stock worth $4,288,259 over the last three months. 3.05% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Shares of CDMO opened at $12.50 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $799.18 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -5.23 and a beta of 1.39. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $12.45 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $11.64. Avid Bioservices, Inc. has a 12 month low of $5.90 and a 12 month high of $12.51. The company has a current ratio of 1.30, a quick ratio of 0.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.58.

Avid Bioservices (NASDAQ:CDMO – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, December 10th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.27) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.13) by ($0.14). Avid Bioservices had a negative net margin of 101.07% and a negative return on equity of 33.18%. Research analysts anticipate that Avid Bioservices, Inc. will post -0.46 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Avid Bioservices, Inc operates as a contract development and manufacturing organization for the biotechnology and biopharmaceutical industries in the United States. It provides process development and current good manufacturing practice clinical and commercial manufacturing services of biologics, including clinical and commercial drug substance manufacturing, bulk packaging, release and stability testing, regulatory submission and support, upstream and downstream development and optimization, analytical methods development, cell line development, testing, and characterization services.

