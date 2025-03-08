Fisher Asset Management LLC Sells 679 Shares of The Trade Desk, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTD)

Fisher Asset Management LLC cut its stake in The Trade Desk, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTD – Free Report) by 21.5% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 2,483 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 679 shares during the quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Trade Desk were worth $292,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Get Trade Desk alerts:

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of TTD. Ithaka Group LLC increased its stake in Trade Desk by 4.5% in the third quarter. Ithaka Group LLC now owns 112,888 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $12,378,000 after purchasing an additional 4,836 shares in the last quarter. Lyell Wealth Management LP grew its holdings in shares of Trade Desk by 24.3% in the 4th quarter. Lyell Wealth Management LP now owns 98,339 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $11,558,000 after buying an additional 19,204 shares during the period. Nordea Investment Management AB increased its position in shares of Trade Desk by 36.2% in the 4th quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 1,347,318 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $159,132,000 after buying an additional 358,350 shares in the last quarter. Assetmark Inc. raised its stake in Trade Desk by 2,461.2% during the 3rd quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 73,559 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $8,066,000 after buying an additional 70,687 shares during the period. Finally, Swiss National Bank lifted its holdings in Trade Desk by 0.3% during the third quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 1,321,400 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $144,892,000 after acquiring an additional 4,500 shares in the last quarter. 67.77% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Transactions at Trade Desk

In other news, insider Samantha Jacobson sold 4,298 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $118.56, for a total transaction of $509,570.88. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 90,709 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,754,459.04. This trade represents a 4.52 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO Jeffrey Terry Green sold 18,207 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $125.44, for a total value of $2,283,886.08. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 704,229 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $88,338,485.76. This trade represents a 2.52 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 41,029 shares of company stock worth $5,004,296. 9.72% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on TTD shares. Macquarie increased their price target on Trade Desk from $133.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, November 22nd. New Street Research raised Trade Desk from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $85.00 to $115.00 in a research note on Monday, November 25th. Citizens Jmp raised shares of Trade Desk to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 21st. Oppenheimer lowered their price objective on shares of Trade Desk from $135.00 to $115.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, February 13th. Finally, Scotiabank cut their price objective on shares of Trade Desk from $133.00 to $83.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, February 13th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-three have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Trade Desk currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $119.45.

Read Our Latest Report on Trade Desk

Trade Desk Stock Down 0.1 %

NASDAQ:TTD opened at $64.91 on Friday. The Trade Desk, Inc. has a 12-month low of $63.82 and a 12-month high of $141.53. The firm has a market capitalization of $32.20 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 83.22, a P/E/G ratio of 3.11 and a beta of 1.45. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $105.07 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $113.33.

Trade Desk (NASDAQ:TTD – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 12th. The technology company reported $0.36 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.57 by ($0.21). Trade Desk had a net margin of 16.08% and a return on equity of 16.38%. Equities research analysts expect that The Trade Desk, Inc. will post 1.06 EPS for the current year.

Trade Desk announced that its board has initiated a share buyback plan on Wednesday, February 12th that allows the company to repurchase $564.00 million in shares. This repurchase authorization allows the technology company to buy up to 0.9% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase plans are generally a sign that the company’s leadership believes its stock is undervalued.

Trade Desk Company Profile

(Free Report)

The Trade Desk, Inc operates as a technology company in the United States and internationally. The company offers a self-service cloud-based platform that allows buyers to plan, manage, optimize, and measure data-driven digital advertising campaigns across various ad formats and channels, including video, display, audio, digital-out-of-home, native, and social on various devices, such as computers, mobile devices, televisions, and streaming devices.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TTD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for The Trade Desk, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTD – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Trade Desk Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Trade Desk and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.