Fisher Asset Management LLC Takes $259,000 Position in United Airlines Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:UAL)

Fisher Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of United Airlines Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:UAL – Free Report) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm purchased 2,670 shares of the transportation company’s stock, valued at approximately $259,000.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in UAL. Bank of Jackson Hole Trust acquired a new stake in shares of United Airlines during the fourth quarter worth $25,000. Hemington Wealth Management boosted its stake in shares of United Airlines by 70.8% in the fourth quarter. Hemington Wealth Management now owns 316 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 131 shares during the period. Roxbury Financial LLC acquired a new stake in United Airlines during the fourth quarter worth approximately $32,000. Whipplewood Advisors LLC bought a new position in United Airlines during the 4th quarter worth $32,000. Finally, Winch Advisory Services LLC acquired a new stake in shares of United Airlines during the 4th quarter worth $38,000. 69.69% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

United Airlines Stock Down 3.9 %

NASDAQ:UAL opened at $82.88 on Friday. United Airlines Holdings, Inc. has a one year low of $37.02 and a one year high of $116.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.99, a current ratio of 0.81 and a quick ratio of 0.74. The company has a market cap of $27.13 billion, a PE ratio of 8.79, a P/E/G ratio of 0.67 and a beta of 1.41. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $101.72 and its 200 day simple moving average is $82.95.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

United Airlines ( NASDAQ:UAL Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 21st. The transportation company reported $3.26 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.96 by $0.30. The company had revenue of $14.70 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $14.40 billion. United Airlines had a net margin of 5.52% and a return on equity of 32.26%. United Airlines’s revenue was up 7.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $2.00 earnings per share. On average, research analysts anticipate that United Airlines Holdings, Inc. will post 12.96 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of research analysts recently commented on the company. Dbs Bank raised United Airlines from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 26th. UBS Group upped their price target on shares of United Airlines from $139.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 7th. Barclays lifted their price objective on shares of United Airlines from $75.00 to $150.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 14th. TD Cowen upped their target price on United Airlines from $142.00 to $165.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, January 24th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $119.00 target price on shares of United Airlines in a report on Friday, November 15th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fourteen have given a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $113.88.

United Airlines Profile

United Airlines Holdings, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides air transportation services in North America, Asia, Europe, Africa, the Pacific, the Middle East, and Latin America. The company transports people and cargo through its mainline and regional fleets. It also offers catering, ground handling, flight academy, and maintenance services for third parties.

