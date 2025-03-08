Fisher Asset Management LLC Takes $286,000 Position in Mplx Lp (NYSE:MPLX)

Fisher Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in Mplx Lp (NYSE:MPLX – Free Report) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm purchased 5,981 shares of the pipeline company’s stock, valued at approximately $286,000.

Several other large investors have also bought and sold shares of MPLX. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC lifted its position in Mplx by 6.6% during the 4th quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 51,505 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $2,465,000 after acquiring an additional 3,172 shares during the period. VELA Investment Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Mplx by 18.0% during the fourth quarter. VELA Investment Management LLC now owns 32,276 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $1,545,000 after purchasing an additional 4,927 shares in the last quarter. Schulhoff & Co. Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Mplx during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $239,000. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Mplx by 2.0% in the 4th quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. now owns 33,834 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $1,619,000 after purchasing an additional 663 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. grew its stake in shares of Mplx by 368.0% in the 4th quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. now owns 188,057 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $9,000,000 after buying an additional 147,872 shares during the last quarter. 24.25% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on MPLX shares. Raymond James lifted their price objective on Mplx from $55.00 to $60.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 6th. Truist Financial lifted their price target on Mplx from $48.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 19th. Barclays upped their price target on shares of Mplx from $49.00 to $52.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, January 13th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on shares of Mplx from $54.00 to $59.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 6th. Finally, StockNews.com downgraded shares of Mplx from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Sunday, March 2nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Mplx presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $52.11.

Shares of MPLX stock opened at $52.65 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.95, a current ratio of 0.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.40. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $51.66 and a 200-day moving average price of $47.66. Mplx Lp has a 52 week low of $39.56 and a 52 week high of $54.79. The firm has a market capitalization of $53.64 billion, a PE ratio of 12.51, a P/E/G ratio of 1.69 and a beta of 1.40.

Mplx (NYSE:MPLX – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, February 4th. The pipeline company reported $1.07 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.04 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $3.06 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.07 billion. Mplx had a net margin of 36.18% and a return on equity of 31.94%. The firm’s revenue was up 3.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.10 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Mplx Lp will post 4.41 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 14th. Shareholders of record on Monday, February 3rd were issued a $0.9565 dividend. This represents a $3.83 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 7.27%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, February 3rd. Mplx’s dividend payout ratio is 90.74%.

MPLX LP engages in the operation of midstream energy infrastructure and logistics assets, and distribution fuels services. It operates through the Logistics and Storage (L&S) and Gathering and Processing (G&P) segments. The Logistics and Storage segment transports, stores, distributes, and markets crude oil, asphalt, refined petroleum products, and water.

