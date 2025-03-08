Fisher Asset Management LLC Takes Position in Discover Financial Services (NYSE:DFS)

Fisher Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Discover Financial Services (NYSE:DFS) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 2,222 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $385,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Sage Investment Counsel LLC bought a new position in Discover Financial Services during the 4th quarter worth about $913,000. SVB Wealth LLC acquired a new position in shares of Discover Financial Services during the fourth quarter worth about $1,623,000. Dynasty Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Discover Financial Services by 11.1% during the fourth quarter. Dynasty Wealth Management LLC now owns 11,413 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,977,000 after buying an additional 1,142 shares in the last quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust raised its position in Discover Financial Services by 8.0% in the 4th quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 1,848 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $320,000 after buying an additional 137 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Proficio Capital Partners LLC bought a new stake in Discover Financial Services in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $36,219,000. 86.94% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on DFS. StockNews.com cut shares of Discover Financial Services from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, January 24th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on shares of Discover Financial Services from $193.00 to $210.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Friday, January 24th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on shares of Discover Financial Services from $185.00 to $214.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, January 24th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods increased their price objective on shares of Discover Financial Services from $170.00 to $232.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, December 9th. Finally, UBS Group raised Discover Financial Services from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $150.00 to $239.00 in a research report on Monday, January 13th. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Discover Financial Services presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $191.91.

NYSE:DFS opened at $167.38 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.03, a current ratio of 1.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.09. Discover Financial Services has a 12-month low of $119.31 and a 12-month high of $205.76. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $189.03 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $166.87. The firm has a market capitalization of $42.11 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.49, a P/E/G ratio of 1.51 and a beta of 1.45.

Discover Financial Services (NYSE:DFS – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 22nd. The financial services provider reported $5.11 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.13 by $1.98. Discover Financial Services had a return on equity of 26.18% and a net margin of 17.29%. On average, analysts anticipate that Discover Financial Services will post 13.88 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 6th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 23rd will be paid a dividend of $0.70 per share. This represents a $2.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.67%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 23rd. Discover Financial Services’s dividend payout ratio is presently 17.54%.

Discover Financial Services, through its subsidiaries, provides digital banking products and services, and payment services in the United States. It operates in two segments, Digital Banking and Payment Services. The Digital Banking segment offers Discover-branded credit cards to individuals; personal loans, home loans, and other consumer lending; and direct-to-consumer deposit products comprising savings accounts, certificates of deposit, money market accounts, IRA certificates of deposit, IRA savings accounts and checking accounts, and sweep accounts.

