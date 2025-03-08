Fisher Asset Management LLC Takes Position in Fidelity Total Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:FBND)

Fisher Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Fidelity Total Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:FBND – Free Report) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund bought 5,145 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $231,000.
Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Bank of New York Mellon Corp bought a new position in shares of Fidelity Total Bond ETF during the 4th quarter worth about $78,895,000. Dynasty Wealth Management LLC grew its position in Fidelity Total Bond ETF by 142.1% during the fourth quarter. Dynasty Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,940,413 shares of the company’s stock worth $131,936,000 after buying an additional 1,725,938 shares in the last quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans increased its stake in Fidelity Total Bond ETF by 85.1% during the third quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 2,159,030 shares of the company’s stock valued at $100,976,000 after acquiring an additional 992,739 shares during the period. Aptus Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Fidelity Total Bond ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $40,718,000. Finally, Valeo Financial Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Fidelity Total Bond ETF by 322.9% in the 4th quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC now owns 942,475 shares of the company’s stock worth $42,289,000 after acquiring an additional 719,592 shares during the period.
Fidelity Total Bond ETF Trading Down 0.1 %
Shares of NYSEARCA:FBND opened at $45.56 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $17.92 billion, a PE ratio of 9.09 and a beta of 0.26. Fidelity Total Bond ETF has a 1-year low of $44.01 and a 1-year high of $47.30. The business’s 50 day moving average is $45.15 and its 200-day moving average is $45.74.
Fidelity Total Bond ETF Profile
The Fidelity Total Bond ETF (FBND) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Bloomberg U.S. Universal Bond index. The fund is an actively managed broad market bond fund that uses the Barclays US Universal Bond Index to guide its sector allocation and duration exposure. FBND was launched on Oct 6, 2014 and is managed by Fidelity.
