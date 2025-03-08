Fisher Asset Management LLC Takes Position in Schwab US Broad Market ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHB)

Fisher Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Schwab US Broad Market ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHB – Free Report) in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm acquired 11,792 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $268,000.

A number of other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in SCHB. Joseph Group Capital Management purchased a new stake in shares of Schwab US Broad Market ETF during the third quarter valued at about $66,000. Maryland Capital Advisors Inc. raised its stake in shares of Schwab US Broad Market ETF by 200.0% during the 4th quarter. Maryland Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 1,161 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 774 shares in the last quarter. Wiser Advisor Group LLC lifted its position in Schwab US Broad Market ETF by 200.8% during the fourth quarter. Wiser Advisor Group LLC now owns 1,176 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 785 shares during the last quarter. Beacon Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in Schwab US Broad Market ETF by 200.2% in the fourth quarter. Beacon Capital Management LLC now owns 1,216 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 811 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Jackson Grant Investment Advisers Inc. increased its position in shares of Schwab US Broad Market ETF by 201.0% during the fourth quarter. Jackson Grant Investment Advisers Inc. now owns 1,249 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 834 shares in the last quarter.

Schwab US Broad Market ETF Trading Up 0.5 %

Shares of SCHB opened at $22.18 on Friday. Schwab US Broad Market ETF has a 12 month low of $19.14 and a 12 month high of $23.77. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $23.10 and a 200-day moving average price of $22.69. The firm has a market cap of $31.72 billion, a PE ratio of 25.96 and a beta of 1.04.

Schwab US Broad Market ETF Company Profile

Schwab U.S. Broad Market ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the total return of the Dow Jones U.S. Small-Cap Total Stock Market Index (the Index). The Index is a float-adjusted market capitalization weighted index that reflects the shares of securities actually available to investors in the marketplace. The Fund’s index includes the 2,500 publicly traded United States companies for, which pricing information is available.

