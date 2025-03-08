Fisher Asset Management LLC Takes Position in Zions Bancorporation, National Association (NASDAQ:ZION)

Fisher Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Zions Bancorporation, National Association (NASDAQ:ZION – Free Report) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 7,176 shares of the bank’s stock, valued at approximately $389,000.

Get Zions Bancorporation National Association alerts:

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Whipplewood Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Zions Bancorporation, National Association during the 4th quarter valued at $115,000. Venturi Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Zions Bancorporation, National Association by 209.1% in the third quarter. Venturi Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,470 shares of the bank’s stock worth $117,000 after acquiring an additional 1,671 shares during the period. Brooklyn Investment Group purchased a new stake in Zions Bancorporation, National Association during the third quarter valued at $119,000. TD Private Client Wealth LLC lifted its holdings in Zions Bancorporation, National Association by 15.2% in the third quarter. TD Private Client Wealth LLC now owns 2,837 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $134,000 after acquiring an additional 375 shares during the period. Finally, Parkside Financial Bank & Trust boosted its position in Zions Bancorporation, National Association by 112.4% in the fourth quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 2,685 shares of the bank’s stock worth $146,000 after purchasing an additional 1,421 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 76.84% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity at Zions Bancorporation, National Association

In related news, EVP Jennifer Anne Smith sold 22,673 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $56.47, for a total value of $1,280,344.31. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 29,313 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,655,305.11. This trade represents a 43.61 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Steven Dan Stephens sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $55.71, for a total value of $557,100.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 45,847 shares in the company, valued at $2,554,136.37. The trade was a 17.91 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 32,713 shares of company stock valued at $1,839,686. 2.22% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on shares of Zions Bancorporation, National Association from $61.00 to $63.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 22nd. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded shares of Zions Bancorporation, National Association from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $71.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, January 7th. Stephens reaffirmed an “equal weight” rating and issued a $64.00 target price on shares of Zions Bancorporation, National Association in a report on Wednesday. DA Davidson boosted their price target on Zions Bancorporation, National Association from $66.00 to $69.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 22nd. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods upped their price target on Zions Bancorporation, National Association from $65.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 22nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, sixteen have issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $60.71.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Report on Zions Bancorporation, National Association

Zions Bancorporation, National Association Stock Performance

ZION opened at $50.15 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16, a quick ratio of 0.80 and a current ratio of 0.80. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.42 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.13, a PEG ratio of 1.61 and a beta of 1.10. The company has a fifty day moving average of $55.62 and a 200 day moving average of $53.51. Zions Bancorporation, National Association has a fifty-two week low of $39.05 and a fifty-two week high of $63.22.

Zions Bancorporation, National Association (NASDAQ:ZION – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, January 21st. The bank reported $1.34 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.26 by $0.08. Zions Bancorporation, National Association had a return on equity of 13.65% and a net margin of 15.70%. The firm had revenue of $820.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $787.70 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.78 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 12.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Zions Bancorporation, National Association will post 5.39 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Zions Bancorporation, National Association declared that its board has authorized a share buyback plan on Monday, February 24th that permits the company to buyback $40.00 million in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization permits the bank to buy up to 0.5% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback plans are usually a sign that the company’s leadership believes its stock is undervalued.

Zions Bancorporation, National Association Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, February 20th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, February 13th were given a dividend of $0.43 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 13th. This represents a $1.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.43%. Zions Bancorporation, National Association’s dividend payout ratio is currently 34.75%.

Zions Bancorporation, National Association Profile

(Free Report)

Zions Bancorporation, National Association provides various banking products and related services primarily in the states of Arizona, California, Colorado, Idaho, Nevada, New Mexico, Oregon, Texas, Utah, Washington, and Wyoming. It operates through Zions Bank, California Bank & Trust, Amegy Bank, National Bank of Arizona, Nevada State Bank, Vectra Bank Colorado, and The Commerce Bank of Washington segments.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ZION? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Zions Bancorporation, National Association (NASDAQ:ZION – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Zions Bancorporation National Association Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Zions Bancorporation National Association and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.