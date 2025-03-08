Flutter Entertainment (NYSE:FLUT) Price Target Raised to $300.00

Flutter Entertainment (NYSE:FLUT – Free Report) had its price objective raised by Wells Fargo & Company from $285.00 to $300.00 in a report issued on Wednesday morning,Benzinga reports. The firm currently has an overweight rating on the stock.

Several other analysts also recently commented on the company. Truist Financial began coverage on Flutter Entertainment in a research note on Wednesday, February 26th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $330.00 price objective for the company. JMP Securities increased their price objective on Flutter Entertainment from $299.00 to $311.00 and gave the stock a “market outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, January 6th. Macquarie began coverage on Flutter Entertainment in a research note on Wednesday, December 11th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $340.00 price objective for the company. Benchmark increased their price objective on Flutter Entertainment from $265.00 to $275.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 13th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus began coverage on Flutter Entertainment in a research note on Friday, January 17th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $320.00 price objective for the company. Eighteen analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $311.41.

Shares of NYSE:FLUT opened at $248.02 on Wednesday. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $267.23 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $251.02. The firm has a market cap of $44.02 billion and a P/E ratio of 1,127.38. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66, a quick ratio of 0.89 and a current ratio of 0.89. Flutter Entertainment has a 52-week low of $174.03 and a 52-week high of $299.73.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of FLUT. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd purchased a new stake in Flutter Entertainment in the fourth quarter worth $25,000. Farther Finance Advisors LLC increased its position in Flutter Entertainment by 585.7% in the fourth quarter. Farther Finance Advisors LLC now owns 96 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 82 shares during the last quarter. Raleigh Capital Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Flutter Entertainment in the fourth quarter worth $26,000. BOCHK Asset Management Ltd purchased a new stake in Flutter Entertainment in the fourth quarter worth $26,000. Finally, IFP Advisors Inc increased its position in Flutter Entertainment by 244.1% in the fourth quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 117 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 83 shares during the last quarter.

Flutter Entertainment plc operates as a sports betting and gaming company in the United Kingdom, Ireland, Australia, the United States, Italy, and internationally. The company operates through four segments: UK & Ireland, Australia, International, and US. It offers sports betting, iGaming, daily fantasy sports, online racing wagering, and TV broadcasting products; sportsbooks and exchange sports betting products, and gaming products; and online sports betting.

