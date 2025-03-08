Flutter Entertainment plc (NYSE:FLUT) Shares Acquired by IFP Advisors Inc

IFP Advisors Inc lifted its position in shares of Flutter Entertainment plc (NYSE:FLUT – Free Report) by 244.1% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 117 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 83 shares during the period. IFP Advisors Inc’s holdings in Flutter Entertainment were worth $31,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC raised its stake in shares of Flutter Entertainment by 64.1% during the 4th quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC now owns 128 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after buying an additional 50 shares during the last quarter. UMB Bank n.a. increased its position in Flutter Entertainment by 58.8% during the 4th quarter. UMB Bank n.a. now owns 135 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 50 shares in the last quarter. Seelaus Asset Management LLC increased its position in Flutter Entertainment by 6.4% during the 4th quarter. Seelaus Asset Management LLC now owns 914 shares of the company’s stock worth $236,000 after purchasing an additional 55 shares in the last quarter. Ritholtz Wealth Management increased its position in Flutter Entertainment by 3.5% during the 4th quarter. Ritholtz Wealth Management now owns 1,725 shares of the company’s stock worth $446,000 after purchasing an additional 59 shares in the last quarter. Finally, US Bancorp DE increased its position in Flutter Entertainment by 71.7% during the 3rd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 237 shares of the company’s stock worth $56,000 after purchasing an additional 99 shares in the last quarter.

A number of research firms recently commented on FLUT. JMP Securities lifted their price objective on Flutter Entertainment from $299.00 to $311.00 and gave the stock a “market outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, January 6th. Oppenheimer lifted their price objective on Flutter Entertainment from $300.00 to $305.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 13th. Stifel Nicolaus started coverage on Flutter Entertainment in a report on Friday, January 17th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $320.00 price target for the company. Craig Hallum lifted their price target on Flutter Entertainment from $275.00 to $350.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 13th. Finally, Barclays lifted their price target on Flutter Entertainment from $301.00 to $308.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday. Eighteen equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $311.41.

Flutter Entertainment stock opened at $248.02 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $267.23 and its 200 day moving average price is $251.02. The firm has a market capitalization of $44.02 billion and a PE ratio of 1,127.38. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66, a quick ratio of 0.89 and a current ratio of 0.89. Flutter Entertainment plc has a one year low of $174.03 and a one year high of $299.73.

Flutter Entertainment plc operates as a sports betting and gaming company in the United Kingdom, Ireland, Australia, the United States, Italy, and internationally. The company operates through four segments: UK & Ireland, Australia, International, and US. It offers sports betting, iGaming, daily fantasy sports, online racing wagering, and TV broadcasting products; sportsbooks and exchange sports betting products, and gaming products; and online sports betting.

