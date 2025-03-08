Flutter Entertainment’s (FLUT) Outperform Rating Reiterated at Macquarie

Macquarie reissued their outperform rating on shares of Flutter Entertainment (NYSE:FLUT – Free Report) in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday,Benzinga reports. Macquarie currently has a $340.00 target price on the stock.

Several other brokerages have also recently issued reports on FLUT. Stifel Nicolaus assumed coverage on shares of Flutter Entertainment in a research note on Friday, January 17th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $320.00 price objective on the stock. BTIG Research set a $323.00 price objective on shares of Flutter Entertainment in a research note on Monday, February 3rd. Susquehanna lowered their price objective on shares of Flutter Entertainment from $317.00 to $315.00 and set a “positive” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on shares of Flutter Entertainment from $285.00 to $300.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, Oppenheimer lifted their price objective on shares of Flutter Entertainment from $300.00 to $305.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 13th. Eighteen analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $311.41.

Flutter Entertainment stock opened at $248.02 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $44.02 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 1,127.38. The company has a current ratio of 0.89, a quick ratio of 0.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $267.23 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $251.02. Flutter Entertainment has a 52 week low of $174.03 and a 52 week high of $299.73.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Flutter Entertainment during the fourth quarter worth approximately $25,000. Farther Finance Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Flutter Entertainment by 585.7% during the fourth quarter. Farther Finance Advisors LLC now owns 96 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 82 shares during the period. Raleigh Capital Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Flutter Entertainment during the fourth quarter worth approximately $26,000. BOCHK Asset Management Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Flutter Entertainment during the fourth quarter worth approximately $26,000. Finally, IFP Advisors Inc boosted its holdings in shares of Flutter Entertainment by 244.1% during the fourth quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 117 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 83 shares during the period.

Flutter Entertainment plc operates as a sports betting and gaming company in the United Kingdom, Ireland, Australia, the United States, Italy, and internationally. The company operates through four segments: UK & Ireland, Australia, International, and US. It offers sports betting, iGaming, daily fantasy sports, online racing wagering, and TV broadcasting products; sportsbooks and exchange sports betting products, and gaming products; and online sports betting.

