Fonville Wealth Management LLC Decreases Stake in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN)

Fonville Wealth Management LLC decreased its holdings in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) by 7.5% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 8,701 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock after selling 703 shares during the period. Fonville Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Amazon.com were worth $1,909,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Accordant Advisory Group Inc lifted its holdings in shares of Amazon.com by 400.0% during the 4th quarter. Accordant Advisory Group Inc now owns 125 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Icon Wealth Advisors LLC raised its position in Amazon.com by 20.5% in the third quarter. Icon Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 150,661 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 25,581 shares during the period. Hoese & Co LLP acquired a new position in shares of Amazon.com during the third quarter worth about $37,000. Bull Oak Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Amazon.com in the third quarter worth about $45,000. Finally, Quattro Financial Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Amazon.com by 23.8% in the fourth quarter. Quattro Financial Advisors LLC now owns 234 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $51,000 after buying an additional 45 shares in the last quarter. 72.20% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In related news, SVP David Zapolsky sold 19,212 shares of Amazon.com stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $217.50, for a total transaction of $4,178,610.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 49,950 shares in the company, valued at $10,864,125. The trade was a 27.78 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Andrew R. Jassy sold 20,784 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $220.65, for a total transaction of $4,585,989.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 2,118,886 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $467,532,195.90. This represents a 0.97 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 106,649 shares of company stock valued at $23,871,905. 10.80% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several equities analysts recently commented on AMZN shares. TD Cowen boosted their price target on Amazon.com from $240.00 to $265.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 12th. Cantor Fitzgerald reissued an “overweight” rating and set a $270.00 target price on shares of Amazon.com in a research report on Friday, February 7th. Moffett Nathanson raised their price target on shares of Amazon.com from $235.00 to $248.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 26th. Piper Sandler reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and set a $265.00 price target (up previously from $225.00) on shares of Amazon.com in a research note on Friday, February 7th. Finally, HSBC upped their price objective on shares of Amazon.com from $225.00 to $270.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, January 13th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, forty-two have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $260.65.

Amazon.com stock opened at $199.25 on Friday. Amazon.com, Inc. has a 52-week low of $151.61 and a 52-week high of $242.52. The company has a quick ratio of 0.87, a current ratio of 1.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.11 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 36.03, a PEG ratio of 1.50 and a beta of 1.19. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $224.11 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $206.61.

Amazon.com (NASDAQ:AMZN – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 6th. The e-commerce giant reported $1.86 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.52 by $0.34. Amazon.com had a return on equity of 24.25% and a net margin of 9.29%. Sell-side analysts expect that Amazon.com, Inc. will post 6.31 earnings per share for the current year.

Amazon.com, Inc engages in the retail sale of consumer products, advertising, and subscriptions service through online and physical stores in North America and internationally. The company operates through three segments: North America, International, and Amazon Web Services (AWS). It also manufactures and sells electronic devices, including Kindle, Fire tablets, Fire TVs, Echo, Ring, Blink, and eero; and develops and produces media content.

