FY2025 EPS Estimates for AutoZone Cut by William Blair

AutoZone, Inc. (NYSE:AZO – Free Report) – Stock analysts at William Blair lowered their FY2025 earnings per share estimates for shares of AutoZone in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, March 4th. William Blair analyst P. Blee now forecasts that the company will post earnings per share of $148.53 for the year, down from their prior forecast of $152.93. The consensus estimate for AutoZone’s current full-year earnings is $152.94 per share.
AutoZone (NYSE:AZO – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, March 4th. The company reported $28.29 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $29.11 by ($0.82). AutoZone had a net margin of 14.18% and a negative return on equity of 53.89%. The business had revenue of $3.95 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.98 billion.
AutoZone Stock Performance
Shares of AZO opened at $3,620.28 on Thursday. AutoZone has a 52-week low of $2,728.97 and a 52-week high of $3,636.96. The business’s fifty day moving average is $3,365.96 and its 200-day moving average is $3,229.56. The firm has a market cap of $60.76 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.19, a PEG ratio of 1.86 and a beta of 0.71.
Institutional Investors Weigh In On AutoZone
Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Pittenger & Anderson Inc. boosted its position in shares of AutoZone by 5.2% during the 4th quarter. Pittenger & Anderson Inc. now owns 61 shares of the company’s stock valued at $195,000 after purchasing an additional 3 shares in the last quarter. Sound View Wealth Advisors Group LLC raised its stake in AutoZone by 2.0% during the 4th quarter. Sound View Wealth Advisors Group LLC now owns 152 shares of the company’s stock worth $487,000 after buying an additional 3 shares during the period. PDS Planning Inc raised its stake in AutoZone by 2.3% during the 4th quarter. PDS Planning Inc now owns 132 shares of the company’s stock worth $423,000 after buying an additional 3 shares during the period. Harbour Investments Inc. raised its stake in AutoZone by 42.9% during the 4th quarter. Harbour Investments Inc. now owns 10 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after buying an additional 3 shares during the period. Finally, Meeder Advisory Services Inc. raised its stake in AutoZone by 0.8% during the 4th quarter. Meeder Advisory Services Inc. now owns 371 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,188,000 after buying an additional 3 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 92.74% of the company’s stock.
Insider Activity at AutoZone
In related news, SVP Bailey L. Childress sold 160 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $3,550.00, for a total transaction of $568,000.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 50 shares in the company, valued at $177,500. This represents a 76.19 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. 2.10% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.
About AutoZone
AutoZone, Inc retails and distributes automotive replacement parts and accessories in the United States, Mexico, and Brazil. The company provides various products for cars, sport utility vehicles, vans, and light trucks, including new and remanufactured automotive hard parts, maintenance items, accessories, and non-automotive products.
