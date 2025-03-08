FY2025 EPS Estimates for Ready Capital Cut by B. Riley

Get Ready Capital alerts:

Ready Capital Co. (NYSE:RC – Free Report) – Analysts at B. Riley decreased their FY2025 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for Ready Capital in a research note issued on Monday, March 3rd. B. Riley analyst R. Binner now forecasts that the real estate investment trust will earn $0.75 per share for the year, down from their prior estimate of $1.00. B. Riley currently has a “Neutral” rating and a $10.00 target price on the stock. The consensus estimate for Ready Capital’s current full-year earnings is $0.93 per share. B. Riley also issued estimates for Ready Capital’s FY2026 earnings at $0.80 EPS.

A number of other equities research analysts have also weighed in on the stock. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods dropped their price objective on shares of Ready Capital from $6.25 to $4.00 and set an “underperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday. UBS Group lowered their price target on shares of Ready Capital from $8.50 to $7.50 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, November 15th. JMP Securities lowered their price target on shares of Ready Capital from $10.50 to $9.50 and set a “market outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, December 12th. Wedbush reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and issued a $6.00 price target (down from $8.00) on shares of Ready Capital in a report on Tuesday. Finally, Citizens Jmp lowered shares of Ready Capital from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Monday, March 3rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $7.86.

Ready Capital Stock Performance

Shares of RC stock opened at $5.35 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $901.14 million, a PE ratio of -7.64 and a beta of 1.43. The company has a current ratio of 1.67, a quick ratio of 1.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54. Ready Capital has a 12-month low of $4.74 and a 12-month high of $9.53. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $6.64 and its 200-day simple moving average is $7.20.

Ready Capital Cuts Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 30th. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 31st will be paid a dividend of $0.125 per share. This represents a $0.50 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 9.35%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, March 31st. Ready Capital’s payout ratio is currently -142.86%.

Insider Transactions at Ready Capital

In other news, CEO Thomas E. Capasse bought 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 5th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $4.80 per share, with a total value of $48,000.00. Following the purchase, the chief executive officer now directly owns 319,925 shares in the company, valued at $1,535,640. The trade was a 3.23 % increase in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 1.09% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in Ready Capital by 7.3% in the 4th quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 11,366,828 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $77,522,000 after acquiring an additional 768,891 shares during the last quarter. Hudson Bay Capital Management LP acquired a new position in shares of Ready Capital during the fourth quarter worth $4,393,000. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Ready Capital by 21.3% during the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 2,266,585 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $15,458,000 after purchasing an additional 398,005 shares in the last quarter. Wolverine Asset Management LLC lifted its position in Ready Capital by 2,902.2% in the third quarter. Wolverine Asset Management LLC now owns 402,291 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $3,069,000 after acquiring an additional 388,891 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Marshall Wace LLP lifted its position in Ready Capital by 3,049.5% in the fourth quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 392,559 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $2,677,000 after acquiring an additional 380,095 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 55.87% of the company’s stock.

About Ready Capital

Ready Capital Corporation operates as a real estate finance company in the United States. It operates through two segments: LMM Commercial Real Estate and Small Business Lending. The company originates, acquires, finances, and services lower-to-middle-market (LLM) commercial real estate loans, small business administration (SBA) loans, residential mortgage loans, construction loans, and mortgage-backed securities collateralized primarily by LLM loans, or other real estate-related investments.

