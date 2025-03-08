GAMCO Global Gold, Natural Resources & Income Trust (NYSEAMERICAN:GGN) Position Lessened by Oppenheimer & Co. Inc.

Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. decreased its stake in GAMCO Global Gold, Natural Resources & Income Trust (NYSEAMERICAN:GGN – Free Report) by 13.5% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 96,300 shares of the investment management company’s stock after selling 15,000 shares during the period. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc.’s holdings in GAMCO Global Gold, Natural Resources & Income Trust were worth $363,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Wolverine Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in GAMCO Global Gold, Natural Resources & Income Trust in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $1,075,000. Private Advisor Group LLC increased its position in shares of GAMCO Global Gold, Natural Resources & Income Trust by 14.6% during the 4th quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 359,636 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $1,356,000 after purchasing an additional 45,783 shares during the period. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. increased its position in shares of GAMCO Global Gold, Natural Resources & Income Trust by 55.0% during the 4th quarter. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. now owns 95,123 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $359,000 after purchasing an additional 33,768 shares during the period. J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. increased its position in shares of GAMCO Global Gold, Natural Resources & Income Trust by 10.5% during the 4th quarter. J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. now owns 118,110 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $445,000 after purchasing an additional 11,240 shares during the period. Finally, Root Financial Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of GAMCO Global Gold, Natural Resources & Income Trust during the 4th quarter valued at $39,000.

GAMCO Global Gold, Natural Resources & Income Trust Stock Performance

Shares of GGN stock opened at $4.11 on Friday. GAMCO Global Gold, Natural Resources & Income Trust has a 1 year low of $3.71 and a 1 year high of $4.48.

GAMCO Global Gold, Natural Resources & Income Trust Announces Dividend

GAMCO Global Gold, Natural Resources & Income Trust Profile

The firm also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 23rd. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 13th will be given a $0.03 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, June 13th. This represents a $0.36 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 8.76%.

GAMCO Global Gold, Natural Resources & Income Trust is a closed ended equity mutual fund launched by GAMCO Investors, Inc The fund is managed by Gabelli Funds, LLC. It invests in the public equity markets across the globe. The fund invests in stocks of companies principally engaged in the gold and natural resources industries including companies principally engaged in the exploration, mining, fabrication, processing, distribution, or trading of gold, or the financing, managing and controlling, or operating of companies engaged in gold related activities.

