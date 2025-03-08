Gordon Haskett Downgrades Macy’s (NYSE:M) to Hold

Macy’s (NYSE:M – Get Free Report) was downgraded by stock analysts at Gordon Haskett from an “accumulate” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, MarketBeat.com reports.

Get Macy's alerts:

Other equities analysts have also recently issued reports about the company. StockNews.com upgraded Macy’s from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 14th. Morgan Stanley cut their target price on Macy’s from $17.00 to $16.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, December 12th. Benchmark upgraded Macy’s to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Monday, February 3rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their target price on Macy’s from $21.00 to $20.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, January 8th. Finally, Guggenheim reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of Macy’s in a research report on Thursday, December 12th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating, two have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $16.00.

View Our Latest Analysis on M

Macy’s Price Performance

Macy’s stock opened at $14.10 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.91 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.89 and a beta of 2.05. Macy’s has a 52-week low of $12.60 and a 52-week high of $22.10. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $15.10 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $15.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67, a quick ratio of 0.17 and a current ratio of 1.26.

Macy’s (NYSE:M – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 6th. The company reported $1.80 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.55 by $0.25. The firm had revenue of $7.77 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.76 billion. Macy’s had a return on equity of 21.99% and a net margin of 0.73%. On average, equities analysts predict that Macy’s will post 2.39 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Macy’s

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its holdings in Macy’s by 4.7% in the 3rd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 2,661,876 shares of the company’s stock worth $41,765,000 after acquiring an additional 118,626 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC boosted its stake in Macy’s by 4.4% in the 3rd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 4,691,591 shares of the company’s stock worth $73,611,000 after purchasing an additional 195,880 shares during the period. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new position in Macy’s in the 3rd quarter worth about $594,000. HB Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in Macy’s by 724.1% in the 4th quarter. HB Wealth Management LLC now owns 103,584 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,754,000 after purchasing an additional 91,015 shares during the period. Finally, Alerus Financial NA bought a new position in Macy’s in the 3rd quarter worth about $2,144,000. 87.36% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Macy’s

(Get Free Report)

Macy’s, Inc engages in the retail of apparel, accessories, cosmetics, home furnishings, and other consumer goods. The firm’s brands include Macy’s, Bloomingdale’s, and Bluemercury. It offers men’s, women’s, and children’s apparel, women’s accessories, intimate apparel, shoes, cosmetics, fragrances, as well as home and miscellaneous products.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Macy's Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Macy's and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.