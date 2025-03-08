H.B. Fuller (NYSE:FUL) Shares Bought by Bank of New York Mellon Corp

Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its stake in H.B. Fuller (NYSE:FUL – Free Report) by 17.2% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 554,947 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after purchasing an additional 81,558 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp’s holdings in H.B. Fuller were worth $37,448,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its position in H.B. Fuller by 1.5% during the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,258,752 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $99,939,000 after acquiring an additional 18,734 shares during the last quarter. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC grew its holdings in H.B. Fuller by 79.8% in the third quarter. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC now owns 730,058 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $57,952,000 after purchasing an additional 324,056 shares during the period. S&CO Inc. lifted its position in H.B. Fuller by 0.3% during the third quarter. S&CO Inc. now owns 267,192 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $21,209,000 after buying an additional 920 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wesbanco Bank Inc. lifted its position in H.B. Fuller by 41.2% during the fourth quarter. Wesbanco Bank Inc. now owns 13,700 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $924,000 after buying an additional 4,000 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 95.93% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price target on shares of H.B. Fuller from $75.00 to $72.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, January 22nd. Vertical Research lowered shares of H.B. Fuller from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, January 6th. Citigroup cut their price target on shares of H.B. Fuller from $78.00 to $68.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Friday, January 3rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price objective on shares of H.B. Fuller from $70.00 to $60.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, January 17th. Finally, Seaport Res Ptn lowered shares of H.B. Fuller from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, H.B. Fuller presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $75.60.

Shares of NYSE:FUL opened at $57.07 on Friday. The business has a fifty day moving average of $61.30 and a 200-day moving average of $71.82. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.10, a quick ratio of 1.16 and a current ratio of 1.81. The firm has a market cap of $3.12 billion, a PE ratio of 24.70, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.13 and a beta of 1.41. H.B. Fuller has a twelve month low of $54.18 and a twelve month high of $87.67.

H.B. Fuller (NYSE:FUL – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 15th. The specialty chemicals company reported $0.92 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.00 by ($0.08). The business had revenue of $923.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $916.84 million. H.B. Fuller had a net margin of 3.65% and a return on equity of 12.01%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.32 EPS. On average, equities research analysts predict that H.B. Fuller will post 4.07 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, February 20th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, February 6th were issued a $0.2225 dividend. This represents a $0.89 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.56%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 6th. H.B. Fuller’s dividend payout ratio is 38.53%.

H.B. Fuller Company, together with its subsidiaries, formulates, manufactures, and markets adhesives, sealants, coatings, polymers, tapes, encapsulants, additives, and other specialty chemical products. It operates through three segments: Hygiene, Health and Consumable Adhesives; Engineering Adhesives; and Construction Adhesives.

