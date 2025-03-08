HealthEquity, Inc. (NASDAQ:HQY) Stock Holdings Lessened by US Bancorp DE

US Bancorp DE cut its stake in shares of HealthEquity, Inc. (NASDAQ:HQY – Free Report) by 11.7% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 18,106 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,395 shares during the quarter. US Bancorp DE’s holdings in HealthEquity were worth $1,737,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Wasatch Advisors LP increased its position in shares of HealthEquity by 6.6% in the third quarter. Wasatch Advisors LP now owns 7,758,890 shares of the company’s stock worth $635,065,000 after acquiring an additional 483,269 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its position in HealthEquity by 0.8% during the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 3,131,900 shares of the company’s stock worth $256,346,000 after purchasing an additional 23,613 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its position in HealthEquity by 0.7% during the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,078,977 shares of the company’s stock worth $170,197,000 after purchasing an additional 15,145 shares in the last quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. raised its stake in HealthEquity by 0.7% during the 3rd quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 1,640,215 shares of the company’s stock valued at $139,369,000 after purchasing an additional 11,659 shares during the period. Finally, Loomis Sayles & Co. L P lifted its holdings in shares of HealthEquity by 2.2% in the third quarter. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P now owns 1,126,645 shares of the company’s stock valued at $92,216,000 after purchasing an additional 24,665 shares in the last quarter. 99.55% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Mizuho began coverage on HealthEquity in a report on Wednesday, December 4th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $126.00 price target on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on HealthEquity in a research note on Friday, November 15th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $108.00 target price on the stock. Raymond James increased their price target on shares of HealthEquity from $105.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 25th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on shares of HealthEquity from $100.00 to $105.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 10th. Finally, Barrington Research increased their target price on shares of HealthEquity from $105.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, December 2nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, HealthEquity currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $113.54.

HealthEquity Trading Down 0.7 %

Shares of NASDAQ:HQY opened at $100.58 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 3.20, a quick ratio of 3.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51. The stock has a market capitalization of $8.72 billion, a PE ratio of 92.28, a P/E/G ratio of 1.60 and a beta of 0.62. HealthEquity, Inc. has a 1 year low of $65.01 and a 1 year high of $115.59. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $105.71 and a 200 day moving average price of $94.21.

HealthEquity (NASDAQ:HQY – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, December 9th. The company reported $0.59 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.71 by ($0.12). HealthEquity had a return on equity of 9.70% and a net margin of 8.41%. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.40 EPS. Analysts expect that HealthEquity, Inc. will post 2.32 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insider Buying and Selling at HealthEquity

In other HealthEquity news, Director Robert W. Selander sold 8,250 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $101.56, for a total transaction of $837,870.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 66,469 shares in the company, valued at $6,750,591.64. This represents a 11.04 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Stuart B. Parker sold 25,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $96.72, for a total value of $2,418,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 19,061 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,843,579.92. This represents a 56.74 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 39,000 shares of company stock worth $3,895,788 over the last 90 days. Insiders own 2.20% of the company’s stock.

HealthEquity Company Profile

HealthEquity, Inc provides technology-enabled services platforms to consumers and employers in the United States. The company offers cloud-based platforms for individuals to make health saving and spending decisions, pay healthcare bills, receive personalized benefit information, earn wellness incentives, grow their savings, and make investment choices; and health savings accounts.

