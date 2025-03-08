IFP Advisors Inc Cuts Stock Position in Smurfit Westrock Ltd (NYSE:SW)

IFP Advisors Inc lowered its holdings in Smurfit Westrock Ltd (NYSE:SW – Free Report) by 96.9% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 484 shares of the company’s stock after selling 15,332 shares during the period. IFP Advisors Inc’s holdings in Smurfit Westrock were worth $26,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Get Smurfit Westrock alerts:

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. State Street Corp purchased a new position in Smurfit Westrock in the third quarter worth $967,582,000. Geode Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Smurfit Westrock during the 3rd quarter valued at $627,244,000. FMR LLC purchased a new position in shares of Smurfit Westrock during the 3rd quarter valued at $431,653,000. Mizuho Securities USA LLC purchased a new position in shares of Smurfit Westrock during the 3rd quarter valued at $386,712,000. Finally, Soros Fund Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Smurfit Westrock during the 3rd quarter valued at $340,848,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 83.38% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research analysts have recently commented on SW shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on Smurfit Westrock from $65.00 to $69.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, November 29th. Truist Financial started coverage on Smurfit Westrock in a research report on Tuesday, January 21st. They set a “buy” rating and a $62.00 price target on the stock. Citigroup upped their price target on Smurfit Westrock from $61.00 to $62.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, January 6th. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on Smurfit Westrock from $60.00 to $64.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 14th. Finally, Barclays upped their price target on Smurfit Westrock from $60.00 to $68.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 11th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Smurfit Westrock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $60.70.

Insider Activity

In related news, insider Ken Bowles sold 24,225 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $55.06, for a total transaction of $1,333,828.50. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 111,458 shares in the company, valued at $6,136,877.48. This represents a 17.85 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, insider Alvaro Henao sold 4,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $53.90, for a total value of $215,600.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 44,361 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,391,057.90. This represents a 8.27 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.49% of the company’s stock.

Smurfit Westrock Price Performance

Shares of NYSE SW opened at $46.53 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $24.22 billion, a P/E ratio of 84.61 and a beta of 0.99. The company has a quick ratio of 0.89, a current ratio of 1.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $52.93 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $50.68. Smurfit Westrock Ltd has a twelve month low of $38.55 and a twelve month high of $56.99.

Smurfit Westrock (NYSE:SW – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, February 12th. The company reported $0.34 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.67 by ($0.33). Smurfit Westrock had a return on equity of 6.16% and a net margin of 0.63%. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Smurfit Westrock Ltd will post 3.25 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Smurfit Westrock Increases Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 18th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 14th will be given a dividend of $0.4308 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, February 14th. This is a positive change from Smurfit Westrock’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.30. This represents a $1.72 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.70%. Smurfit Westrock’s dividend payout ratio is 312.73%.

Smurfit Westrock Profile

(Free Report)

Smurfit Westrock Plc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures, distributes, and sells containerboard, corrugated containers, and other paper-based packaging products in Ireland and internationally. The company produces containerboard that it converts into corrugated containers or sells to third parties, as well as produces other types of paper, such as consumer packaging board, sack paper, graphic paper, solid board and graphic board, and other paper-based packaging products, such as consumer packaging, solid board packaging, paper sacks, and other packaging products, including bag-in-box.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SW? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Smurfit Westrock Ltd (NYSE:SW – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Smurfit Westrock Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Smurfit Westrock and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.