Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund Trims Stake in JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM)

Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund lessened its holdings in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) by 9.8% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 191,675 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 20,861 shares during the quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. makes up about 0.7% of Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 13th biggest position. Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund’s holdings in JPMorgan Chase & Co. were worth $45,946,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Get JPMorgan Chase & Co. alerts:

Other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Mizuho Securities Co. Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. during the third quarter valued at about $25,000. Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC bought a new position in JPMorgan Chase & Co. in the third quarter worth about $27,000. New England Capital Financial Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 38.5% in the third quarter. New England Capital Financial Advisors LLC now owns 180 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $38,000 after acquiring an additional 50 shares during the last quarter. Midwest Capital Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $43,000. Finally, Peterson Financial Group Inc. bought a new stake in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. during the third quarter valued at approximately $45,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 71.55% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, CEO Troy L. Rohrbaugh sold 37,500 shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $269.84, for a total transaction of $10,119,000.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 158,381 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $42,737,529.04. The trade was a 19.14 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider Robin Leopold sold 1,250 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $270.09, for a total transaction of $337,612.50. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 50,377 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $13,606,323.93. This represents a 2.42 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 46,326 shares of company stock valued at $12,448,445. 0.79% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. Stock Down 1.7 %

JPMorgan Chase & Co. stock opened at $242.41 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $677.81 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.28, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.83 and a beta of 1.10. The company has a current ratio of 0.88, a quick ratio of 0.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.24. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $259.41 and a 200 day simple moving average of $238.26. JPMorgan Chase & Co. has a 1-year low of $179.20 and a 1-year high of $280.25.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, January 15th. The financial services provider reported $4.81 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.03 by $0.78. The company had revenue of $42.77 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $41.90 billion. JPMorgan Chase & Co. had a net margin of 20.96% and a return on equity of 16.99%. JPMorgan Chase & Co.’s quarterly revenue was up 10.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $3.04 EPS. Research analysts anticipate that JPMorgan Chase & Co. will post 18.1 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 31st. Investors of record on Monday, January 6th were given a dividend of $1.25 per share. This represents a $5.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.06%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, January 6th. JPMorgan Chase & Co.’s dividend payout ratio is 25.33%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

JPM has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Wolfe Research upgraded shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $269.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Friday, January 3rd. Piper Sandler lifted their price objective on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $240.00 to $275.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 3rd. Citigroup lifted their target price on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $215.00 to $250.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 19th. Robert W. Baird raised shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $215.00 to $220.00 in a research note on Friday. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $240.00 to $270.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, November 15th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, JPMorgan Chase & Co. presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $252.89.

Get Our Latest Stock Analysis on JPMorgan Chase & Co.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. Profile

(Free Report)

JPMorgan Chase & Co is a financial holding company, which engages in the provision of financial and investment banking services. The firm offers a range of investment banking products and services in all capital markets, including advising on corporate strategy and structure, capital raising in equity and debt markets, risk management, market making in cash securities and derivative instruments, and brokerage and research.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding JPM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for JPMorgan Chase & Co. Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for JPMorgan Chase & Co. and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.