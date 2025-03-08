Invitation Homes Inc. (NYSE:INVH) Shares Sold by Mutual of America Capital Management LLC

Mutual of America Capital Management LLC decreased its position in shares of Invitation Homes Inc. (NYSE:INVH – Free Report) by 2.7% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 68,248 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,905 shares during the quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Invitation Homes were worth $2,182,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. UBS AM a distinct business unit of UBS ASSET MANAGEMENT AMERICAS LLC lifted its position in Invitation Homes by 767.8% in the 3rd quarter. UBS AM a distinct business unit of UBS ASSET MANAGEMENT AMERICAS LLC now owns 5,519,603 shares of the company’s stock valued at $194,621,000 after purchasing an additional 4,883,564 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its holdings in shares of Invitation Homes by 21.0% during the third quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 6,287,830 shares of the company’s stock valued at $221,709,000 after buying an additional 1,089,281 shares during the last quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Invitation Homes by 9.3% during the third quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 11,748,855 shares of the company’s stock worth $414,264,000 after buying an additional 997,353 shares during the period. National Bank of Canada FI grew its holdings in Invitation Homes by 214.5% in the 3rd quarter. National Bank of Canada FI now owns 1,144,693 shares of the company’s stock worth $40,362,000 after buying an additional 780,760 shares in the last quarter. Finally, FMR LLC increased its position in Invitation Homes by 4.2% in the 3rd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 18,813,744 shares of the company’s stock valued at $663,373,000 after acquiring an additional 753,464 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 96.79% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research analysts have issued reports on INVH shares. Barclays reduced their price target on Invitation Homes from $38.00 to $36.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, January 24th. Jefferies Financial Group lowered shares of Invitation Homes from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and decreased their target price for the company from $39.00 to $33.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 2nd. Morgan Stanley downgraded shares of Invitation Homes from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and dropped their price target for the stock from $39.00 to $35.00 in a research report on Friday, January 24th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut shares of Invitation Homes from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and decreased their price objective for the company from $41.00 to $33.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 21st. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods boosted their target price on Invitation Homes from $35.00 to $36.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Wednesday. Eleven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $37.53.

Invitation Homes Price Performance

INVH stock opened at $34.19 on Friday. Invitation Homes Inc. has a one year low of $30.13 and a one year high of $37.80. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $31.65 and a two-hundred day moving average of $33.41. The firm has a market capitalization of $20.94 billion, a PE ratio of 48.15, a P/E/G ratio of 4.70 and a beta of 1.03. The company has a current ratio of 0.24, a quick ratio of 0.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54.

Invitation Homes (NYSE:INVH – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, February 26th. The company reported $0.47 EPS for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.47. Invitation Homes had a return on equity of 4.36% and a net margin of 17.02%. The business had revenue of $659.13 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $658.71 million. On average, analysts forecast that Invitation Homes Inc. will post 1.83 earnings per share for the current year.

Invitation Homes Increases Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 17th. Investors of record on Thursday, December 26th were issued a dividend of $0.29 per share. This is a boost from Invitation Homes’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.28. This represents a $1.16 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.39%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 26th. Invitation Homes’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 158.90%.

Invitation Homes Profile

Invitation Homes, an S&P 500 company, is the nation's premier single-family home leasing and management company, meeting changing lifestyle demands by providing access to high-quality, updated homes with valued features such as close proximity to jobs and access to good schools. The company's mission, Together with you, we make a house a home, reflects its commitment to providing homes where individuals and families can thrive and high-touch service that continuously enhances residents' living experiences.

