iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IWN) Shares Acquired by Fisher Asset Management LLC

Fisher Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IWN – Free Report) by 16.8% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,950 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 280 shares during the quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC’s holdings in iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF were worth $320,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of IWN. Financial Perspectives Inc increased its position in shares of iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF by 18.1% during the fourth quarter. Financial Perspectives Inc now owns 391 shares of the company’s stock valued at $64,000 after acquiring an additional 60 shares during the last quarter. Diversified Trust Co increased its holdings in iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF by 3.0% in the 4th quarter. Diversified Trust Co now owns 2,099 shares of the company’s stock valued at $345,000 after purchasing an additional 61 shares during the last quarter. Asset Dedication LLC raised its position in iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF by 3.9% in the fourth quarter. Asset Dedication LLC now owns 1,812 shares of the company’s stock valued at $297,000 after purchasing an additional 68 shares during the period. Archvest Wealth Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF by 1.1% during the fourth quarter. Archvest Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 7,595 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,247,000 after purchasing an additional 81 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Retirement Income Solutions Inc boosted its position in shares of iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF by 4.7% during the fourth quarter. Retirement Income Solutions Inc now owns 1,790 shares of the company’s stock worth $294,000 after buying an additional 81 shares during the period.

Shares of NYSEARCA IWN opened at $155.51 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $164.67 and a 200-day simple moving average of $167.47. iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF has a twelve month low of $145.71 and a twelve month high of $183.51. The stock has a market capitalization of $11.43 billion, a PE ratio of 14.54 and a beta of 1.17.

iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF, formerly Ishares Trust Russel 2000 (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell 2000 Value Index Fund, is an exchange traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell 2000 Value Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of equity securities of Russell 2000 Index issuers with relatively lower price-to-book ratios and lower forecasted growth.

