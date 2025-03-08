Jabil Inc. (NYSE:JBL) Shares Purchased by US Bancorp DE

US Bancorp DE grew its position in shares of Jabil Inc. (NYSE:JBL – Free Report) by 7.0% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 16,036 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,044 shares during the period. US Bancorp DE’s holdings in Jabil were worth $2,308,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Meyer Handelman Co. purchased a new position in Jabil during the fourth quarter worth about $7,334,000. Davis Investment Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of Jabil during the 4th quarter worth about $1,433,000. Truist Financial Corp boosted its position in shares of Jabil by 50.4% in the fourth quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 12,037 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,732,000 after acquiring an additional 4,034 shares during the last quarter. Nicola Wealth Management LTD. grew its holdings in Jabil by 54.9% in the third quarter. Nicola Wealth Management LTD. now owns 39,500 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $4,733,000 after purchasing an additional 14,000 shares during the period. Finally, Merit Financial Group LLC acquired a new position in Jabil during the fourth quarter worth approximately $235,000. 93.39% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Jabil Stock Performance

Shares of JBL stock opened at $139.74 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.81, a current ratio of 1.06 and a quick ratio of 0.72. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $158.55 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $135.69. The firm has a market capitalization of $15.26 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.40, a P/E/G ratio of 1.65 and a beta of 1.19. Jabil Inc. has a 12 month low of $95.85 and a 12 month high of $174.80.

Jabil Dividend Announcement

Jabil ( NYSE:JBL Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, December 18th. The technology company reported $2.00 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.88 by $0.12. Jabil had a return on equity of 41.87% and a net margin of 4.71%. The business had revenue of $6.99 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.61 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $2.60 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was down 16.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts anticipate that Jabil Inc. will post 8.05 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 4th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, February 18th were given a dividend of $0.08 per share. This represents a $0.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.23%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, February 18th. Jabil’s payout ratio is currently 3.07%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research firms have recently commented on JBL. Stifel Nicolaus restated a “buy” rating and set a $160.00 price objective (up from $150.00) on shares of Jabil in a report on Thursday, December 19th. StockNews.com lowered Jabil from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 25th. Barclays lifted their price objective on Jabil from $157.00 to $179.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, December 20th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their price target on shares of Jabil from $160.00 to $179.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, February 24th. Finally, UBS Group boosted their price objective on shares of Jabil from $128.00 to $152.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 19th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $158.83.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, Director Steven A. Raymund sold 20,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $151.30, for a total transaction of $3,026,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 119,108 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $18,021,040.40. This trade represents a 14.38 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Christopher S. Holland sold 3,400 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $162.27, for a total value of $551,718.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 12,900 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,093,283. This represents a 20.86 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 77,400 shares of company stock worth $12,804,458. Insiders own 1.73% of the company’s stock.

Jabil Company Profile

Jabil Inc provides manufacturing services and solutions worldwide. It operates in two segments, Electronics Manufacturing Services and Diversified Manufacturing Services. The company offers electronics design, production, and product management services; electronic circuit design services, such as application-specific integrated circuit design, firmware development, and rapid prototyping services; and designs plastic and metal enclosures that include the electro-mechanics, such as the printed circuit board assemblies (PCBA).

Further Reading

